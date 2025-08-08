Command Issues Lead to Heartbreaking Walk-Off Loss

An early lead disappeared on a chilly night as the Billings Mustangs (9-12) blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning in an 8-7 walk-off loss to the Glacier Range Riders (11-10) on Thursday night.

After lightning delayed the start of the game by just over an hour, the Mustangs offense came out firing with six runs in the opening inning. All six runs came with two outs in the inning with the biggest blow coming on a bases clearing, three-run double by Chase Hanson.

The Mustangs added another run in the top of the third to take a 7-0 lead.

On the mound, Justin Fuson made his return from the injured list and looked sharp as he racked up six strikeouts in five innings and allowed just three runs in his first start since July 11.

All three runs against the righthander came with two outs in the bottom of the third inning as a T.J. Clarkson double was followed by a J.T. Mabry RBI single and then a two-run homer by Eli Paton.

The score remained 7-3 all the way into the ninth inning as the Range Riders did not record a hit after the Paton homerun until the final frame.

Jack Maruskin entered the game in the ninth for the Mustangs to try and close it out, but he struggled with control and walked the first three men he faced to load the bases. Gabe Howell then drove in a run with an RBI single before another walk forced in a run to make it a 7-5 game.

That prompted a pitching change as Cole Calnon, after making his Mustangs debut the night before, entered to try and pick up the save. With the bases loaded and nobody out, the righty struck out the first man he faced in Kyle Ashworth and then T.J. Clarkson hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it a one run game.

Calnon jumped ahead in the count 0-2 on Mabry with two outs and runners at first and second, but the third pitch was hit sharply down the first base line and past a diving attempt from Patrick Mills. The ball rolled into foul territory toward the right field corner, allowing both runners to score as the Range Riders completed the comeback and walked off a stunned Mustangs squad.

Rayne Supple (2-6) picked up the win for Glacier as Maruskin (2-1) suffered the loss for Billings.

The Mustangs will attempt to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







