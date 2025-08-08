Jackalopes Fall, 9-6

August 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes squared off against the Boise Hawks on Thursday night for the third game of the six-game series, losing nine to six.

Jackalopes starter Evan Massie would get off to a good start with a three-up-three- down first inning, however the Hawks offense would explode in the second inning for six runs.

The Jackalopes would respond the top half of the third, first with a solo home run by Kendall Foster. Then Alex Pimentel and Isaac Nunez would hit a pair of singles, each scoring a run. Calyn Halvorson would then hit a sacrifice fly scoring one more run before Christian Castaneda hit an RBI single of his own. Finally after three innings the score was six to five with the Hawks in front.

It would take until the bottom of the sixth for either teams to put another run on the board when Jake Hjelle hit a solo home run to right field. The Hawks would then tack on another run on a fielder's choice before scoring one more on an error forced by a stolen base.

Finally with the score at nine to five in the top of the seventh Kendall Foster stole second base which forced an error and allowed Christian Castaneda to score, bringing the final score to nine to six.

The Jackalopes continue their away series against the Boise Hawks this week before returning home for a two-week home-stand against the Ogden Raptors and the Northern Colorado Owlz. For tickets, promotions and more information please visit GJJackalopes.com.







