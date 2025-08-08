Another Close Game Ends in Defeat as Skid Reaches Five

August 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (9-13) and Glacier Range Riders (12-10) played another tight contest on Friday night at Glacier Bank Park and it was the home team who pulled out a 3-2 victory.

Both starting pitchers looked locked in right from the start as Ty Bothwell allowed just one hit the first time through the order and Hudson Boncal did not allow his first knock until the fifth.

The Mustangs scored first with a two-run double by Casey Sorg after two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases.

Bothwell also made Range Rider history in the fourth inning when he struck out Charlie Muniz to lead off the frame. It was the southpaw's ninety-third strikeout of the season to set the new single season record for the team.

The Mustangs carried their 2-0 lead into the fifth inning and with one out in the inning, Angel Mendoza singled for the first hit against Boncal. Kyle Ashworth followed with a walk and then T.J. Clarkson singled to load the bases with one away. J.T. Mabry, who walked off the game for Glacier on Thursday night, got his team on the board in Friday's contest with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Eli Payton then singled to tie the game and as the throw came in toward third, Payton took off for second base. The throw was cut off and tossed back to second to catch the Glacier first baseman in a rundown, but as the chase led back toward first, the other runner, T.J. Clarkson, broke for home. The ensuing throw to the plate was not in time as the Range Riders took a 3-2 lead.

The Mustangs managed just one hit the rest of the way on a two out double by Chase Hanson in the sixth, but could not find a way to bring the tying run home.

Bothwell (3-4) picked up the win as Boncal (2-4) suffered the loss and Luke Cooper (2) earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The two teams square off again on Saturday as the Mustangs look to snap a five game losing streak. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT and there will also be a pregame Homerun Derby at 6:15 PM MT.







