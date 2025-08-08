Beard & Fogel Named Pioneer League Players of the Week

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads are set to continue a 6-game series on Friday evening with the Rocky Mountain Vibes at Allegiance Field. It has been a successful homestand to this point with Missoula having won their last 4 games played entering the weekend. In that span, Missoula has seen a lot of excitement on the field. 2 complete games were thrown in that span of time. The PaddleHeds also picked up their first walk-off win of the regular season last Sunday in a victory over the Glacier Range Riders. 2 individuals have also been viewed as the top performers in the league in 2 separate categories for their efforts in recent games.

In a press release from the Pioneer League Front office, 2 PaddleHeads players were acknowledged with weekly awards. Pitcher Brendan Beard was named the PBL Pitcher of the Week for his work on the mound in a start against the Range Riders last week. Not to be outdone, left fielder Adam Fogel was chosen as the PBL Hitter of the Week for the 6-game stretch he put together a week ago opposite Glacier and the Boise Hawks. This is the first time this season a duo from the same team have both received league wide awards.

Beard made PaddleHeads history in his start on August 2 opposite the Range Riders in his efforts during a complete game. The rookie right-hander was only the third pitcher in franchise history to toss all 9 innings in a start on the mound. Furthermore, the Texas native became the 1st pitcher in PaddleHeads history to toss a complete game shutout. Beard would only allow 1 hit over 9 innings of work while striking out 12 batters.

The Texas Lutheran product has been particularly good in his last 2 starts allowing just 2 runs and 6 hits over his last 14 innings of work. In that span, Beard has also tallied 16 strikeouts while not issuing a single walk. Beard holds the 2nd lowest ERA amongst PaddleHeads starting pitchers (4.37) this season in 11 starts while holding a 3-0 record.

The reigning Pioneer League MVP had a week to remember at the plate in 6 games played.

The long ball would be a weapon for Fogel throughout the week tallying 7 home runs in 6 games played. This was highlighted by a 2 game stretch last Saturday, and Sunday when the former Wildcat tallied 5 home runs alone. Fogel also launched his first career walk-off home run in Sunday's contest with the Range Riders to bring his total to 3 in the ballgame. This marked

the 2nd time in Fogel's career he has hit 3 home runs in one game for the PaddleHeads dating back to last season.

Fogel finished with 15 hits overall in 6 games played a week ago while tallying 17 RBIs to lead the Missoula offense. Fogel ranks in the top 3 in the Pioneer League in batting average (.424) in 62 games played while also tallying 91 RBIs which ranks 2nd on the team. Fogel is also in a single season home run race with another big bat in the PaddleHeads lineup.

The Southern California native tallied his 30th home run of the season in Wednesday's game opposite Rocky Mountain to become the 1st player in league history to tally at 30 home runs in consecutive seasons. 1st baseman Roberto Pena launched a home run in the same game as part of a PaddleHeads win to bring his total on the season to 32. This mark leads the league. No other player in the PBL has reached 30 home runs to this point this season.

Both players will now look to set a new high water mark for a single season home run total throughout the rest of the season. Fogel's total of 35 from last season is the current Pioneer League record. With only 2 home runs separating these 2 sluggers, this record is up for the taking for both players. Fans in the Garden City will also have a chance to have a 1st row seat in this home run race in the coming days.

The PaddleHeads (47-21) continue a 6-game set Friday with the Vibes (33-34). First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. Missoula will also host games at home next week facing off with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beginning on Wednesday night. For ticket information and a full schedule of this series head to gopaddleheads.com. If you cannot head to the park in person, follow each game broadcasted live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







