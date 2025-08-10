O'Dowd Ninth Inning Homer Ends Skid

August 10, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The losing streak is over! Jack O'Dowd hit a ninth inning homerun to lift the Billings Mustangs (10-14) to a 4-3 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (13-11) on Sunday afternoon at Glacier Bank Park.

The Mustangs scored first with a run coming home on an RBI double by Briley Knight in the top of the first.

After Glacier responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, Billings did not see themselves in front again until the ninth inning.

The Mustangs tied the game at two when Kyle Micklus laid down a bunt to score Casey Sorg in the second.

The Range Riders jumped ahead 3-2 in the fourth only to see the Mustangs tie things up again in the fifth on Knight's second RBI double of the game.

The game then remained tied at three until the ninth inning.

Luke Cooper entered the game for Glacier to start the final inning and O'Dowd greeted him with a 428 foot homerun over the right field wall to put the Mustangs in front 4-3.

Garrett Ouellette pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to pick up his first save of the year and snap the losing streak at six.

Cole Calnon picked up the win for the Mustangs after tossing two scoreless innings while Cooper suffered the loss for the Range Riders.

After a day off on Monday, the two teams will meet up in Billings on Tuesday to kick off a six game series at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







