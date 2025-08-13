Mustangs Win Lightning Shortened Contest

In a game that was halted due to lightning in the sixth inning, it was the Billings Mustangs (11-14) who emerged victorious in a 12-3 win over the Glacier Range Riders on Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs offense that was dormant for most of last week, woke up to open the homestand.

After the Range Riders scored the run in the top of the first, the Mustangs responded with five of their own in the bottom half on a two-run double by John McHenry and a three-run homer by Jack O'Dowd. The homerun gave O'Dowd seventeen on the year and also gave him a longball in back-to-back at-bats after he hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning of Sunday's win.

Glacier pulled within two after scoring a pair of runs in the second, but Billings got those runs back on a two-run homer by former Range Rider Xavier Casserilla to make it 7-3 Mustangs in the third.

Another five runs came for Billings in the fifth inning to make it 12-3. That included the third Mustangs homer of the night when Kyle Micklus led off the frame with a solo shot for his third homerun of the season.

The teams began the sixth inning, but could not complete it as lightning struck nearby, causing a delay with the bases loaded and nobody out for the Range Riders.

After realizing that the lightning was not going to clear our soon, the game was called official and the Mustangs were awarded the 12-3 victory through five innings.

The Mustangs will look to make it three consecutive wins when they take on the Range Riders on Wednesday night. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







