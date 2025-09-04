Mustangs Avoid Upset After Sky Sox Blunders Lead to Eighth Straight Win

Another day, another win for the Billings Mustangs (26-18) as they avoided an upset scare from the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-31) by using a ninth inning comeback to win their eighth in a row with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Dehler Park.

The Sky Sox scored an unearned run in the first inning to open the scoring for a second consecutive day.

Billings answered with a run in the top of the second after Xavier Casserilla led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI single by Efrain Manzo.

Colorado Springs wasted no time taking the lead back, however, with a run in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

Starters Cole Calnon of the Mustangs and Johan Castillo of the Sky Sox locked in from their and kept the opposing lineup off the board for the rest of their respective outings.

The Sky Sox lefty ended with seven innings of one run ball, while the Mustangs right hander allowed two runs (one earned) over eight strong innings.

The Mustangs, after leaving men on base throughout the game, finally brought a couple more home in the ninth with the help of the Sky Sox defense.

After A.J. Shaver drew a leadoff walk and then stole second, Cameron Bowen laid down a bunt with two strikes and mayhem ensued.

The pitcher Jose Ochoa fielded the bunt, but overthrew first base, allowing Shaver to score the tying run as the ball went into foul territory on the first base side. Second baseman Zachary Chamizo attempted a throw to the plate but that was offline as well, allowing Bowen to make it all the way to third with nobody out in the ninth.

Colorado Springs elected to intentionally walk Jack O'Dowd and Tyler Shelnut to load the bases and bring the infield in. After Charlie Muniz struck out, Xavier Casserilla lifted a ball to right field and Bowen sprinted home to score the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly.

Garrett Ouellette came on for the bottom of the ninth and after a one-out single, he notched his seventh save of the year by inducing a game winning, 6-4-3 double play.

Calnon (4-0) earned the win as Ochoa (1-1) was hung with the loss and Ouellette (7) picked up the save.

The Mustangs will continue their late push for the playoffs on Thursday night at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







