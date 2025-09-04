High Wheelers Offense Rolls in 14-5 Defeat

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MARYSVILLE, CA- The Missoula PaddleHeads were able to get a 6-game series rolling on the road Wednesday night opposite the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers after thunderstorms put the start of this series on hold Tuesday. In the first ever meeting between these franchises, it was the home team that got off to a good start at Bryant Field. The High Wheelers had a big night offensively throughout posting 4 3-run rallies in the contest. The PaddleHeads never were able to answer back.

Yuba Sutter scored 6 unanswered runs in the first 3 innings to jump to an early lead. A pair of PaddleHeads home runs in the 4th inning rebutted this effort, trimming the deficit to 3. The offense for Yuba-Sutter would keep on coming however, scoring 8 runs from the 5th through the 7th innings. Missoula tallied 1 run in this span and would be limited to 5 hits as a team in the contest. This all would add up to being a 14-5 win for the High Wheelers to open this series in Central California.

First baseman Gio Brusa got Yuba-Sutter out of the gates quickly in the bottom of the 1st hitting a 2-run blast as part of a 3-run push. A third run in the frame also came in to score on an error.

Brusa scored 3 runs in the game and finished 1-for-3. The High Wheelers kept things rolling in the bottom of the 3rd.

Quintt Landice, and Mike Campagna knocked in 3 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd for Yuba-Sutter with a pair of RBI singles. The duo knocked in 6 runs collectively in the win with Landis finishing 3-for-5 and Campagna finishing 2-for-3.

The PaddleHeads found a spark offensively in the top of the 4th thanks to the long ball. Mike Rosario kicked off this power surge with a solo blast to get the PaddleHeads on the board.

Kamron Willman followed suit with a 2-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-3. Willman has homered 3 times in his last 4 games and finished 1-for-3 Wednesday along with Rosario. Unfortunately for Missoula, this would be the closest they came the rest of the way.

Another rally kicked off with an RBI knock from Campagna in the bottom of the 5th. Garrett Pike also knocked in a run with an infield single in the frame with a 3rd run scoring on a fielder's choice. Yuba-Sutter began to pull away further an inning later.

Landis, and Campagna did more damage in the bottom of the 6th as the High Wheelers eclipsed the 10 run mark in another push of success. Evan Berkey knocked in a 3rd run in the inning bringing home River Orsak as Yuba Sutter held a 7-run advantage. Yuba-Sutter led by as many as 10 runs in the game. Berkey scored 3 runs in the game in a 1-for-2 performance.

Orsak proved to be the key cog offensively throughout finishing a perfect 5-for-5.

A pair of home runs provided a few high points for Missoula in the later innings. Taylor Smith went deep in the 7th inning. Carlos Perez did the same in the 9th in a pinch hit at-bat to bring Missoula's run total to 5. This did little to affect the end result however as the lead for the High Wheelers proved to be insurmountable. Smith finished 1-for-3 at the dish Wednesday.

The PaddleHeads (61-30) will try to get back on track in game 2 of this series on Thursday evening with the High Wheelers (48-43). Action from Bryant Field in Central California will kick into gear with a 7:05 p.m. First pitch.







