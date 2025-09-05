Missoula PaddleHeads Gear up for Another Championship Run

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are once again preparing for postseason action as the team makes its return to the Pioneer Baseball League playoffs. The PaddleHeads are the only team to have made the playoffs every year since becoming independent, continuing to set the standard for excellence across the Pioneer League. The team is led by Manager Michael Schlact, alongside Pitching Coach Garrett Eddy and Hitting Coach Patrick Chung -- both of whom are former PaddleHeads players.

"First off, it's a huge blessing to be an organization that's been in the playoffs for five straight seasons. The consistency we've shown is a testament to the talent of our players and the dedication that ownership and the front office have to making this a first- class organization," said Schlact. "Winning at any level is tough, so we are incredibly humbled by the run of success we've had over these last several seasons."

The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series -- played entirely in Missoula -- beginning next week.

Game dates and times are as follows: - Thursday, September 11th

- 7:05 PM (Gates open at 6:00 PM) - Friday, September 12th

- 7:05 PM (Gates open at 6:00 PM) - Saturday, September 13th

- 7:05 PM (If necessary, gates open at 6:00 PM)

Tickets are on sale now at tickets.paddleheadspost.com.

Currently sitting at 61-30, the PaddleHeads are wrapping up their regular season on the road in Marysville, California, where they are taking on the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers before returning home for playoff baseball. Statistically, the team has been a powerhouse all season long:

- Roberto Peña leads the way with 46 home runs, the most in Pioneer League history, and sits second in RBIs with 126. Peña also ranks in the league's top 10 for stolen bases with 35.

- Adam Fogel, last year's home run record holder, continues to shine with 33 home runs, the 5th -best RBI total (104), and the third-best batting average at .397.

- Mike Rosario rounds out the offensive leaders with a .383 batting average, 6th-best in the league.

On the other side, the PaddleHeads' pitching staff has been just as dominant:

- Matthew Sox leads the entire league in wins with 17.

- Four PaddleHeads are among the league's top 10 in strikeouts: Ryan Wentz (113), Matthew Sox (105), Brendan Beard (93), and Zac Lampton (82).

- Zac Lampton also ranks in the top 10 for ERA (2.83) and saves (8), while Matt Taubensee (ERA 2.60) and Arman Sabouri (saves 8) add further strength to the bullpen.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early at tickets.paddleheadspost.com and be part of the excitement as the PaddleHeads chase another title.

