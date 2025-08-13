Roberto Pena Clubs Two HRs to Become New Pioneer League HR Champ

August 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT. - Missoula PaddleHead s' Roberto Pena is the new " Homerun King " of the 86-year-old Pioneer League. Pena clubbed two homeruns on Wednesday, to pass current PaddleHeads OF Adam Fogel's all time Pioneer League record of 35 homeruns in a season from last season. Pena reached the mark in the PaddleHeads 73rd game of the season with 23 games remaining in the season for him to build on the mark. Fogel hit 31 in Missoula's first 7 3 games last season. Ironically, Fogel is currently second in the league with 31 homeruns himself. The homerun title race will be an exciting one to watch as the PaddleHeads finish the regular season this month.

In a sign of the PaddleHeads success over the past five seasons, Pena becomes the 4th PaddleHeads player to break the record since 2021. Last season, Fogel broke the record of former 1B Jayson Newman who hit 32 in 2022. Newman broke the record in 2022 set by Former PaddleHeads and Osprey catcher Zac Almond who set it in 2021 with 26 homeruns. Prior to Almond, the Pioneer League record was 23 set by Gregory Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997. From 1963 to 2020 the Pioneer League played a 76-game schedule showing how special Pena 's accomplishment is.

Pena, as did Fogel last year, still reached the record Homerun mark within the old 76 game schedule. From 2021, the Pioneer League now play a 96-game schedule.

To celebrate tonight's record accomplishment by Roberto Pena, the PaddleHeads are doing a 24 hour $5 General Admission ticket flash sale (excludes fees and online only) for the final regular season game of the season on Thursday, August 28th. This game is also the PaddleHeads annual fan appreciation night presented by ERA Lambros of Missoula. The flash sale will end at 8:00pm on Thursday Night. At the August 28th game, the PaddleHeads will be honoring Roberto Pena and Adam Fogel for their record breaking homerun accomplishments with a free poster complimentary of RedPocket Mobile to the first 500 fans attending the game. Go to www.gopaddleheads.com to get your $5 GA tickets for August 28th before the sale ends Thursday night.

Come watch Pena and Fogel continue the "Race for the Record" as the PaddleHeads and Colorado Springs Sky Sox continue their six game series Thursday through Sunday. Thursday and Friday games have a 6:35pm first pitch this week. Saturday the PaddleHeads and Sky Sox play a doubleheader with a game 1 start of 1:05pm.

The day time doubleheader will feature a Homerun Derby between the PaddleHeads and Sky Sox between games. The series will conclude on Sunday at 2:05pm with Kids Free Sunday.

Tickets for this series and all the remaining games in the season, including playoff tickets for round 1 September 11-13, are available at www.gopaddleheads.com. #PaddleHeads#







Pioneer League Stories from August 13, 2025

