PaddleHeads Game Suspended Thursday Due to Rain

Published on September 11, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- The Pioneer League Playoffs got under way on Thursday evening at Allegiance Field with Game 1 of a best of 3 series with the Idaho Falls Chukars. The top of the 1st inning played out without a hitch with Matthew Sox setting down the Chukar offense in order.

However, mother nature made an impact after this sequence bringing this playoff series to a halt.

Wet weather moved into the Missoula area Thursday night with lightning also being a factor. As a result, Game 1 of this playoff series was suspended. The contest in this 1st Round Playoff Series will now resume from the point in which play was stopped starting at 7:05 Friday night.

The game will resume from the beginning of the bottom of the 1st inning with Missoula coming to bat.

This suspended game now also will affect the schedule of this series. Game 2 will now be scheduled for Saturday evening in Missoula. If game 3 is necessary, it would be played on Sunday evening. Each game of this series will take place at Allegiance Field.

Tickets purchased for Thursday's game are valid for Friday's contest but MUST be exchanged.

Exchanges can be done online by following these steps: 1. Open your order confirmation email.

2. Click "View Order." 3. Select "Rebook Tickets.

4. Choose tomorrow's game.

The PaddleHeads will resume Game 1 of this Playoff Series Friday night with the Chukars with a place in the Pioneer League Championship Series on the line. Play will resume in the bottom of the 1st inning at 7:05 p.m. If you cannot be a part of the postseason atmosphere in person, tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







