Ogden Holds off Jackalopes

August 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes started their final homestand of 2025 with a high- scoring, back-and-forth 14-13 loss to the Odgen Raptors on Tuesday night.

Jackalopes starter Parker Wakeman gave up a leadoff home run to Damian Stone in the top of the first, but the Jackalopes fought back immediately in the bottom of the same inning off of Raptors starter Shane Gustafson, with a game-tying, two- out double by Alex Pimentel.

The Raptors took their second lead of the game in the top of the third with a three-run rally that began with a two-out, two-run go-ahead double by Sebastian Greico. Once again, the Jackalopes denied the shutdown inning attempt by Gustafson in the bottom of the third, getting two back on a pair of RBI singles by Alex Pimentel and Mason Minzey, but still trailed 4-3 after three.

Wakeman left the game with one out in the fourth after some early signs of struggling, and Aydan Alger cleaned up Wakeman's mess, leaving two stranded to put up the second zero on the board through four. Alger gave up a run on a sacrifice fly in the following fifth inning to make it a two-run lead for Ogden, but the Jackalopes offense came to life in the bottom of the fifth off of a new pitcher in the game for the Raptors.

Nico Saltaformaggio loaded up the bases in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff single by Spence Coffman followed by back-to-back walks. Minzey tied up the game two pitches later on a two-run single up the middle, putting the go-ahead runner Pimentel at third.

Calyn Halvorson got the Jackalopes' first and only lead of the night on a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Jackalopes a 6-5 lead heading into the sixth, but when Alger took the mound for the third consecutive frame, the Raptors came back with a vengeance.

Alger gave up three straight singles, the second of which scored an unearned run on a bunt single by Kenny Oyama back to the mound, where Alger instinctively made the throw to first, but nobody was covering the base.

Sebastian Greico, who put the Raptors on top in the third, did the same in the fifth following the error, scoring Oyama on an RBI single into right field. Alger got the first out two batters later, but was replaced by Blake Barquin, who gave up a single to the first batter he faced, struck out the next batter in five pitches, and then gave up five straight hits to allow the Raptors to officially bat around and score a total of eight runs in the fifth for a 13-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Jackalopes continued to score in every inning from the fifth to the ninth, but the seven-run lead they took for their third lead of the game in the sixth turned out to be enough to hold on for the remainder of the game.

However, after that eight-run rally, the Jackalopes outscored the Raptors 10-1 in the final three-and-a-half innings, with the lone late run given up by Jacob McCaskey in the top of the eighth.

The Jackalopes cut a six-run lead in half with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, and then a four-run lead was cut in half in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a two-run single by Isaac Nunez.

Reese Miller held the line in the top of the ninth with a two-strikeout 1-2-3 inning, setting up Nik Cardinal for a save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Cardinal recorded the first two outs in only four pitches, but gave up a run on a solo home run by Pimentel for his third hit on the night and his fourth RBI to put the Jackalopes within one.

Minzey and Halvorson followed suit, reaching on back-to-back singles and advancing into scoring position with Kendall Foster at the plate, but Foster missed the center field fence by about 10 feet on a fly out to end the game and secure the tenth save of the season for Cardinal.

Despite giving up the lead in the fifth, Saltaformaggio (7-1) takes the series opening win, while Alger (3-4) takes the loss.

The Jackalopes have now lost six games in a row, tying a season-longest since their six-game losing skid at the beginning of June. The Jackalopes are now 11 games under .500 and 8-17 in the second half of the season.

They will try to turn their luck around in game two on Wednesday night, when the Jackalopes become the Humpback Chubs for the penultimate time in 2025 at 6:35 PM MT.







