PaddleHeads Begin Playoff Run Tomorrow Night in Missoula

Published on September 10, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT -- Your #2 ranked Missoula PaddleHeads are back in the playoffs and ready to chase another championship as the first round of postseason action begins tomorrow night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

The PaddleHeads will face the Idaho Falls Chukars in a best-of-three series, with all games played in Missoula. First pitch for each game is set for 7:05 PM.

Game 1: Thursday, September 11 -¢

Game 2: Friday, September 12 -¢

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, September 13

Fans can purchase tickets now for Games 1 and 2 at tickets.paddleheadspost.com. If a Game 3 is required, tickets will be released immediately following the conclusion of Game 2.

"Every year we set out to win a championship while also prioritizing clubhouse culture and bringing in good people," said Team M anager Michael Schlact. "The playoffs are the first step to attaining the championship, and we're just getting started."

If the PaddleHeads advance, they will compete in the Championship Round beginning Tuesday, September 16, against either the Oakland Ballers or the Ogden Raptors. This series will be a best-of- five, with game times and locations to be determined. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, September 16 -¢

Game 2: Wednesday, September 17 -¢

Game 3: Friday, September 19 -¢

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, September 20 -¢

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, September 21

The PaddleHeads' roster is stacked and ready to deliver another deep playoff run, continuing the franchise's tradition of postseason excellence.







