6-Run Rally Leads Vibes Past PaddleHeads Sunday

August 10, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up a 6-game set with the Rocky Mountain Vibes Sunday on a sunsplashed afternoon at Allegiance Field. Missoula was in search of a sweep opposite Rocky Mountain having claimed victory in the first 5-games of the series.

The PaddleHeads had fought back from behind in 2 separate contests in this slate leading to Sunday's affair. Rocky Mountain's offense made sure that this would not be in the cards with a sizable rally.

The first 7 batters would reach base for the Vibes in the top of the 6th inning. Rocky Mountain recorded 6 hits in this barrage of success. As a result 6 runs would cross the plate to stretch the Rocky Mountain advantage to 7 runs. The PaddleHeads fought back to within 3 runs in the later innings but would never get closer in the contest as the Vibes avoided the sweep in a 10-5 win in the season finale between these 2 ballclubs.

Nich Klemp pushed Missoula to the lead in the early going. The designated hitter clobbered a line drive over the right field fence to give the PaddleHeads the early 1-0 advantage in the 3rd inning. The Vibes offense was held in check for the first 4 innings of the contest on the flipside.

The winds began to shift however in the 5th inning.

2nd baseman Tristin Garcia got the Vibes on the board in the top of the 5th inning hitting a home run of his own to right field. The 2-run blast gave Rocky Mountain a lead they would never relinquish the rest of the way. Garcia enjoyed a solid day at the plate knocking in 3 runs finishing 3-for-5. The rookie also contributed in a huge 6th inning rally.

11 men would bat for the Vibes as part of a 6-run push in the top of the 6th inning. When the dust settled, Rocky Mountain held an 8-1 lead. Dane Tofteland provided 2 big swings in the inning hitting a pair of RBI doubles in the frame. The first baseman finished 2-for-4. Rookie Catcher Joskar Feliciano also chipped in with a 2-run single to highlight the inning. Feliciano reached base 5 times in the victory finishing 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.

Roberto Pena, and Adam Fogel did what they could to keep Missoula in the fight in the 6th and 7th innings. Fogel brought home Mike Rosario with a single up the middle in the bottom of the

6th inning to make the score 8-2. Rosario enjoyed a productive afternoon in the loss finishing with a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-4 afternoon at the plate. The PaddleHeads made things more interesting in the 7th.

Pena started a 3-run rally in the bottom of the 7th with a double into left center to trim into the Vibes lead. Fogel brought him home soon after with another RBI single to make the score 8-4.

Fogel eventually scored on a wild pitch in the frame to make the score 8-5. Pena finished 2-for-5 in the ballgame and Fogel was 2-for-4.

Rocky Mountain scored a pair of runs of insurance in the top of the 8th to bring their lead back to 5. Sam Linscott brought home a run in the frame on an RBI ground out before seeing a run score on a wild pitch that made the score 10-5. This would ensure the effort from starter Tom Peltier would not be squandered.

The southpaw allowed only 2 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings of work for the Vibes to earn the win on the mound. The 2nd year pro struck out 4 in the outing while issuing only 2 free passes. The PaddleHeads will now turn their attention to another home series opposite a club with ties to the state of Colorado.

For the first time in franchise history, the PaddleHeads (50-22) will play host to the Colorado Spring Sox (18-53) in a series beginning Wednesday. This 6-game set gets kicked into gear with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Games scheduled for Wednesday-Friday of next week will all feature the same first pitch time. The PaddleHeads will also host a double header on Saturday afternoon ahead of the matinee affair on Sunday to wrap up the series. Head to the ballpark to see the action in person or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







