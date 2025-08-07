PaddleHeads Game Postponed Thursday Due to Weather

August 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads were scheduled to continue a 6-game series Thursday night at Allegiance Field opposite the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The PaddleHeads had gotten off to a great start to the week having won the first two games of the series. Missoula also is in search of its 5th consecutive win at home overall. Due to weather conditions however, the PaddleHeads will have to put those plans on hold.

Due to impending weather forecast to affect the Missoula area, Thursday's ballgame with the Vibes has been postponed. This contest will now be played as part of a double header on Saturday evening. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Both of these games will be 7-inning affairs. The first pitch of game 2 of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

The PaddleHeads will also host a Home Run Derby with the Vibes on Saturday evening. This competition will begin immediately following the first game of Saturday evening's double header.

Missoula holds a 4-3 record in Home Run Derby Night Competitions to this point in the 13 week league wide competition.

Any fans that purchased tickets for Thursday's game will be able to exchange their ticket per the PaddleHeads rain check policy. Fans will be able to redeem their ticket for any game during the remainder of the regular season excluding games scheduled for Friday or Saturday. More information on ticket reimbursement will be available on PaddleHeads social media.

Missoula (47-21) will continue this series with Rocky Mountain (33-34) on Friday night. This contest will go on as originally scheduled in a 9-inning affair. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. If you cannot head to the ballpark, listen to all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







