Jackalopes Nipped by Boise

August 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes faced off against the Boise Hawks at Memorial Stadium in Boise on Wednesday night, losing 13-11.

The Hawks got off to a hot start scoring three unanswered runs in the first two innings. Calyn Halvorson would finally get the Jackalopes on the board in the top half of the third inning with a solo home run to left field, bringing the score to three to one.

The Hawks however would come back and put three more runs on the board in the third and then one more in the fourth with a solo home run from right fielder Jake Hjelle, making the score seven to one after four innings.

The Jackalopes would score two more runs in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Evan Scavotto and an Isaac Nunez double. Hawks first baseman Jeremiah Begora would come up in the bottom of the sixth and respond for the Hawks, hitting a two-run home run to left field.

The Jackalopes would tack on one more run in the seventh on a fielder's choice before the Hawks would go on an offensive tear in the bottom half of the inning, adding four more runs to their lead and bringing the score to thirteen to four.

The Jackalopes would attempt to come back over the final two innings, first with a Zeb Roos single that scored two in the top of the eighth, bringing the score to thirteen to six. Then in the top of the ninth, Isaac Nunez would hit a double scoring two more runs before Calyn Halvorson hit a single to left field, scoring two runs as well. The Jackalopes however would be shut down from there on out, losing 13-10.

The Jackalopes continue their away series against the Boise Hawks this week before returning home for a two-week home-stand against the Ogden Raptors and the Northern Colorado Owlz.







