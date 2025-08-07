Wentz Throws Complete Game Gem in Win Wednesday

August 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- After a fast start offensively in game 1 of this series the Rocky Mountain Vibe offense came to a screeching halt in the final 5 innings on Tuesday opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Missoula fought back from behind using a push of offense to erase the deficit in the series opener. The Missoula attack would grab an early lead on this night. Ryan Wentz also kept the Rocky Mountain offense under wraps from start to finish.

In 5 separate innings, Wentz would set down the Vibes offense in order in what would be a sensational night on the mound. Wentz struck out batters in 8 consecutive innings and would take the ball for the 2nd time this season in the 9th inning. Wentz also finished the job for the 2nd time tossing the 3rd PaddleHeads complete game this season on the mound. Home runs from Roberto Pena, and Adam Fogel provided enough offensive support on the flipside allowing the PaddleHeads to take home a 5-1 victory.

Wentz set the tone from the start on the mound in the first 2 innings retiring 6 of the first 7 batters he faced. Wentz also struck out the side in the 2nd inning. This would also start a stretch of 5 consecutive strikeouts going into the 3rd inning. Wentz finished with 11 strikeouts on the night which was a new season high for the Southern California native. In the right-hander's best stretch, Wentz retired 10 consecutive batters leading all the way to the 9th inning. The first spark from the Missoula offense to back this effort came in the 3rd.

Pena homered for the 2nd consecutive game in the bottom of the 3rd inning to bring the first runs of the game home. The line drive down the right field line cleared the wall to bring home Mike Rosario to give the PaddleHeads a 2-0 advantage. Pena enjoyed a successful night collectively reaching base 3 times in a 2-for-3 performance.

The home run for Pena brought his league leading total to 32 on the season. This means the PaddleHeads 1st baseman is only 3 shy from tying the Pioneer League single season record set by Fogel a season ago. The former Hawaii Warrior stayed hot on Pena's heels however in this home run race joining the party a few innings later.

After a leadoff double from Pena in the bottom of the 5th inning, Fogel struck to expand the Missoula advantage one batter later. The 2nd year pro launched a long home run to right center to bring the fans in Missoula to their feet. This swing also expanded the PaddleHeads advantage to 5-0. Fogel wrapped up the night 2-for-4 in the win.

The reigning league MVP became the first player in league history to tally 30 home runs in consecutive seasons with the home run in Wednesday's game. Fogel, and Pena have now tallied 62 home runs combined and seemingly are poised for plenty more in the games to come.

Wentz kept the Vibes off the board all the way to the top of the 9th but allowed just one run over a full 9 innings of work to earn the win. The former Boise Hawk has been outstanding specifically in his last 2 outings allowing just 3 runs in 17 innings of work while striking out 18 in those frames. Missoula now will look to keep the momentum rolling having won each of their last 4 games played at home.

The PaddleHeads (47-21) will look to keep the good vibrations going at home in game 3 of this series opposite the Vibes (33-34) on Thursday night. Missoula plans to send Matthew Sox to the mound in the ballgame. Sox is currently the Pioneer League leader in wins (8). First pitch from Allegiance Field is set for 7:15 p.m. Catch the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. if you cannot make it to the ballpark in person.







Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.