Mustangs Held to One Run for Second Straight Night; Drop Third Straight

August 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

For a second consecutive night, the Billings Mustangs (9-11) were held to just one run on four hits as they fell 6-1 to the Glacier Range Riders (10-10) on Wednesday night at Glacier Bank Park.

Glacier scored three runs in the second inning as they led off the frame with five consecutive singles. They never looked back from there.

The Mustangs scored their lone run in the third inning. Efrain Manzo tripled off the wall in right center field and later scored on a sacrifice fly by John McHenry.

It was all Range Riders after that as they struck for two in the fourth and another in the sixth to take a 6-1 advantage

Sean Brennan (1-2) picked up his first professional win for the Range Riders as he held the Mustangs to one run on just two hits across five innings. Arturo Alvarez (0-2) suffered the loss for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs have now lost three consecutive games, including the first two of this road trip.

Billings will look to bounce back on Thursday night as Justin Fuson (3-0) makes his return from the Injured List. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







