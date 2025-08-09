Pena Inches Closer to Pioneer League Home Run Record

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads hosted their first double header of the season at Allegiance Field on Saturday evening opposite the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Both contests would be tightly contested with the largest margin of victory for either game being 3 runs. The team on the losing end of both ballgames would also lead in the early going. The PaddleHeads home run leader Roberto Pena had a big night in the twin bill hitting home runs in both contests. The 1st baseman is now just 1 home run away from tying a Pioneer League record. Home run power combined with a solid effort on the mound would prove to also be a winning combination for Missoula in the double header.

The PaddleHeads were able to erase an early 5-run deficit in game 1 of the action in an 11-9 victory. Adam Fogel's home run in the late innings would be the key swing for Missoula, jumping them to the lead. Brenden Beard was a big part of the equation in game 2 shutting down the Vibes offense for most of the way. The right hander would toss a 7-inning complete game as a result to earn a win in his 2nd straight start. Missoula's offense would do enough to back this effort in game 2 by a final tally of 5-2. Missoula will now look to finish off a 6-game sweep of the Vibes in the series finale Sunday.

Pena did not take long to get going offensively in game 1 providing a spark in the bottom of the 1st inning. The 2nd year PaddleHead launched his 33rd home run of the year to right field to bring Missoula to the lead first at 2-0. Pena would be outstanding at the plate throughout the contest finishing 3-for-3 with a walk. Rocky Mountain put Missoula in a hole however soon after in a big run of success offensively soon after.

9 consecutive men reached base in the top of the 2nd inning to fuel the Vibes offense. Rocky Mountain recorded 7 hits in this span to fan the flames of a 7-run rally. A Pair of doubles from Tristin Garcia, and Kellum Clark would highlight these efforts as the Vibes jumped out to a 7-2 advantage. Garcia and Clark both finish 1-for-3. More success with the long ball brought the PaddleHeads back into contention.

For the 2nd consecutive game, Alec Sanchez delivered with a big swing in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The right fielder saw lightning strike twice, hitting a 3-run home run to right field that was

reminiscent of his effort on Friday. This would be the highlight of a 4-run rally that saw the PaddleHeads trim the lead to 7-6. However, the Vibes got a little separation late with a big swing of their own.

Sam Linscott delivered with a 2-run blast in the top of the 6th for Rocky Mountain allowing the Vibes to extend its advantage to 9-6. Linscott reached base 3 times in game 1 finishing 1-for-2 with the home run. The PaddleHeads cleanup man made sure this effort was a minute detail.

After a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 6th, Fogel walked to the plate stalking his prey looking to give the PaddleHeads the lead for the 1st time in game 1. The reigning league MVP would do more than that, hitting a grand slam to right center to put the PaddleHeads in front by 2. Fogel brought his single season total to 31 as a result to punctuate a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. Zach Lampton then made sure this lead would stand earning his 7th save of the season in a spotless 7th inning.

The Vibes once again jumped to the lead in the 2nd inning of game 2. A 2-run home run from 1st baseman Gary Lora provided the spark for Rocky Mountain in the frame to grab the lead in the early going 2-0. This was seemingly the only glimmer of hope however facing Beard the rest of the way. Missoula also trimmed into the deficit soon after.

After a sacrifice fly from Carlos Perez in the 2nd, Pena had more success with the long ball an inning later. The Kansas State product did so hitting a long home run to left field to knot things up at 2. This blast for 'Chamo' brought him within 1 of the PBL single season home run mark set by Fogel last season. Pena finished 1-for-3 in game 2 Saturday.

Beard effectively worked through all 7 innings of the contest in game 2 allowing just 2 runs on 4 hits. The Texas native has tossed 16 innings in his last 2 starts earning a win in both outings while allowing just 5 hits in that span while striking out 19 batters. The PaddleHeads offense gave him the support he needed in the later innings.

Missoula took the lead for the 1st time in the bottom of the 5th thanks to a solid piece of hitting.

With the count sitting at 3-2, Jeremey Piatkiewicz won the war hitting a single to the opposite field in right to bring home a pair of runners to give Missoula a 4-2 lead. Another sacrifice fly from Perez in the 6th gave the PaddleHeads that much more of a cushion an inning later.

Piatkiewicz finished 1-for-3 in the win. Perez knocked in a pair in a solid performance finishing 1-for-1.

The PaddleHeads (50-21) will look to finish off a 6-game sweep of the Vibes (33-37) on Sunday afternoon in the final meeting between these clubs this season. Missoula will also be in search of its 8th consecutive win overall at Allegiance Field. First pitch of the matinee affair is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Head out to the ballpark for a fun afternoon with the PaddleHeads or listen live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







