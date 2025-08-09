Sox Punches Out 10 Batters in PaddleHeads' Victory

MISSOULA, MT- Offensive numbers would not be a highlight Friday night in a tightly contested game between the Rock Mountain Vibes and Missoula PaddleHeads. After suffering a defeat in his last start, Matthew Sox would bounce back nicely in a solid outing keeping the Vibes offense mainly under control. A clutch 2-out swing was enough to keep Sox in the lead during his time on the mound. The Vibes offense would cut into the deficit in the late innings however leading to a tight finish. The PaddleHeads pen would prove to have the upper hand.

A home run from Alec Sanchez in the 3rd inning proved to be a key swing in the bottom of the 3rd. Despite this being the final time Missoula found the scoreboard, the PaddleHeads would also never give up the lead from this point forward. Rocky Mountain trimmed the lead in the top of the 8th plating a pair of runs but would not be able to get over the hump. Zach Lampton shut the door in the top of the 9th stranding the tying run on the bases to preserve a 5-4 PaddleHeads victory.

The Missoula attack managed to tack runs on the board in the first 3 innings of the contest Friday. Errors played a big role in the first inning with the PaddleHeads getting a run in on a play in which 2 errors were committed to make the score 1-0. In the 2nd inning, a productive bat in this series would once again come through.

Carlos Perez finished with 2 hits or more for the 3rd consecutive game Friday. The third baseman brought home a run in the 2nd to highlight this effort with a double down the left field to give Missoula a 2-0 cushion. Perez finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats with an RBI.

The Vibes brought things level briefly in the top of the 3rd inning with a pair of swings doing damage. Third baseman Dane Toftland brought home the first run of the frame with a single up the middle. Sam Linscott then shot a double down the left field line to deadlock the score at 2 runs apiece. Sox would not budge from this point however while on the hill. Linscott enjoyed a solid night of success finishing 3-for-5. Toftland finished 1-for-3 with a pair of walks at the dish.

A 2-out walk to Nich Klemp would prove to be costly for Rocky Mountain in the bottom of the 3rd. This brought Sanchez to the plate with a pair of runners on the bases in a tie game. The

right fielder wasn't waiting around. Sanchez jumped all over the first pitch in the plate appearance, sending a home run toward the train tracks well beyond the right field fence to give Missoula a 5-2 lead. This would prove to be all Missoula would need on this night with a solid effort from the pitching staff.

Sox worked his way successfully through 6 innings Friday en route to his 9th win of the season on the mound. The former Utah Ute struck out 10 batters in those innings while allowing 2 runs.

Strikeouts would be a common theme throughout the night from PaddleHeads pitchers as Missoula struck out 16 combined batters in the win. However, the Vibes would not go down without a fight.

Rocky Mountain plated a pair of runs in the top of the 8th to tighten things up coming down the stretch. Hank Himrich told the story in the inning accounting for both runs that came home. The right fielder brought home the first run of the frame on a single to trim the deficit to 2 to get things rolling. Hemrich then later scored a run on a wild pitch in the frame as the Vibes cut the lead down to 5-4. Noah Owen picked up a crucial strikeout in the inning however after inheriting a tight situation in relief to put out the fire. Lampton then turned out the lights for good.

The southpaw struck out a trio of Vibes hitters in the top of the 9th to preserve a one run PaddleHeads victory. This would be Lampton's 6th save of the season in his rookie campaign for Missoula. The save also preserved the win for Sox. The Southern California native currently leads the Pioneer League in wins (9). Missoula has also picked up 5 consecutive victories on the current home stand.

Missoula (48-21) will host its first double header at Allegiance Field this season Saturday evenings with the Vibes (33-35). Game 1 will begin at 5:00 p.m. The 2nd game of the twin bill will get rolling approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening affair. The PaddleHeads will also hold a Home Run Derby with the Vibes between games. Both contests will be 7-inning affairs. Head to the ballpark to be a part of the fun or listen live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







