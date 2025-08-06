Garcia Outdueled by Schafer in 3-1 Loss

Julian Garcia had another strong outing on the mound for the Billings Mustangs (9-10), but the offense could not come through in a 3-1 loss to the Glacier Range Riders (9-10) on Tuesday night at Glacier Bank Park.

In a pitchers' duel that took just two hours to complete, Garcia and Luke Schafer were both locked in from the start.

The key mistake for the Mustang righthander was a 0-1 pitch to Jack Lynch in the second inning that the left handed hitter lined the other way over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

Glacier added another run in the fourth, but it could have been more as they had the bases loaded with nobody out, but Garcia limited the damage to just an RBI single by Angel Mendoza.

The Mustangs scored their lone run in the sixth after Kyle Micklus led off the inning with just the team's second hit of the game and later scored on a Cameron Bowen sacrifice fly.

Schafer (6-1) limited the Mustangs to just four singles in a complete game effort.

Garcia (1-5) suffered the loss, despite tossing his third consecutive quality start and striking out a season high thirteen.

The Mustangs will look to rebound on Wednesday as Arturo Alvarez (0-1) takes the hill against Sean Brennan (0-2). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







