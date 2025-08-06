PaddleHeads Race Back from 7 Run Deficit in Win Tuesday

August 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Rocky Mountain Vibes got off to an ideal start in game 1 of this 6 game set opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads on the road at Allegiance Field. The Vibes offense tallied runs in 3 of the first 4 innings of the ballgame to jump to a sizable advantage. Rocky Mountain led by as many as 7 runs in that span as a result. The PaddleHeads attack also was held off the board in the first 4 innings. Roberto Pena changed that with one swing in the 5th inning. This moment surely would be when the winds began to shift.

A home run from Pena in the home half of the 5th cut the Vibes advantage to 4 runs. It also would start a run of success for the PaddleHeads offense. Missoula tallied runs in 4 consecutive innings beginning in the 5th. On the flipside, Rocky Mountain's offense went dormant after the hot start being held off the board from the 5th inning to the finish line. This recipe led to Missoula scoring 13 unanswered runs to run away with a 13-7 win down the stretch.

The Vibes pushed a pair of runs across the plate in the 1st inning despite not recording a base hit. Hank Himrick would draw a free pass with the bases loaded in the 1st. Garrett Kueber drew another bases loaded walk a few batters later to give Rocky Mountain a 2-run advantage early.

Walks would be an issue in the contest on both sides of the equation with both teams issuing 20 combined walks throughout the contest. The Vibes pushed their lead to its largest margin with a few key swings a few innings later.

A 4-run rally for Rocky Mountain in the 4th inning pushed the lead to 7-0. Himich drove in a pair with a double in the frame to get things rolling. Kueber got in on the act as well with a 2-run single to right with 2-outs to give the visitors all the momentum. Kueber knocked in 3 runs in the game. Himich also chipped in finishing 2-for-4. Missoula also began its role toward a comeback soon after this sequence.

Pena proved to spark the PaddleHeads attack with one swing in the bottom of the 5th. The first baseman launched his 31st home run over the left field fence with a pair of runners on the bases to trim the lead to 7-3. The 2nd year PaddleHead knocked in 4 runs total in the contest.

Missoula kept the momentum going in the next inning.

Free passes set up the PaddleHeads attack in the bottom of the 6th. The Vibes issued 5 walks in the inning to help fuel the offense. As a result, Missoula was able to put 4-runs on the board to seemingly erase a 7-run deficit in a blink tying the game at 7. Colby Wilkerson had the biggest swing in the frame bringing home a pair of runs with a single through the left side. The 2nd baseman finished 2-for-6 in his at-bats.

Small ball gave the PaddleHeads their first lead in the bottom of the 7th. Carlos Perez brought home Kishon Frett from 3rd base with a sacrifice fly to deep left field to make the score 8-7.

Another fly ball to left field for the 3rd baseman would help put the finishing touches on an impressive comeback an inning later.

The PaddleHeads bullpen turned in an impressive performance down the stretch holding the Vibes off the board in the final 5 '..." innings. Reece Fields was awarded the win as a result tossing 2 '..." scoreless striking out 4 batters. The Vibes attack tallied only 2 hits against Missoula's relievers. The offense put the game away with one last push in the bottom of the 8th.

Missoula found more than a little insurance in the 8th inning plating 5 runs to pull away late.

Each of these runs came with 2 outs recorded. Jeremy Piatkiewicz delivered the first clutch swing with a 2-run single to bring the advantage to 10-7. Perez then put a bow on a solid night at the plate hitting a line drive shot over the left field fence to bring home 3 more. Perez finished with 4 RBIs in the game in a 3-for-3 effort. The PaddleHeads will now try to build on the momentum of this effort.

Game 2 of this 6 game set for the PaddleHeads (46-21) will be a chance to build some more momentum in this series with the Vibes (33-33). Rocky Mountain will look for a quick rebuttal after a disappointing roll toward the finish line Tuesday. First pitch of Wednesday night's affair is slated for 7:15 p.m. Head to the ballpark to catch all the action or listen live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







