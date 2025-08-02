Beard Tosses Complete Game Shutout in PaddleHeads' Win

MISSOULA, MT- Starting pitching would dictate a large portion of Saturday's contest featuring the Glacier Range Riders and Missoula PaddleHeads. For the second consecutive week, Ty Bothwell of the Range Riders and Brenden Beard of the PaddleHeads would be locked in a pitchers duel with one another after doing so last Sunday in the Flathead Valley. Only 2 runs would cross the plate in the first 7 innings of the contest with both pitchers on the mound. When the contest came to a close, only 4 runs would be tacked on combined throughout the contest.

They all also came from one team. Beard would also accomplish something that had never been done in PaddleHeads history.

The rookie right-hander would be simply sensational Saturday night on the rubber allowing only 4 batters to reach base in his outing. Beard would also take the mound in the top of the 9th with a chance to finish off the contest. The Texas native would strike out the side in the top of the 9th to put on the finishing touches of a complete game shutout for the PaddleHeads. Not only was this the first complete game of Beard's career, but it was the first complete game shutout in PaddleHeads history dating back to 2021. Adam Fogel did the rest to ensure Missoula would find the win column hitting a pair of home runs in a 4-0 victory.

Beard would find success throughout by staying ahead of Glacier hitters in the count. Of his 112 pitches thrown in the ballgame, 78 of them would be tossed in for strikes. Beard would strike out the side in 2 separate innings finishing with 11 in the contest. This was a career high for Beard in what would be a sensational outing throughout the contest.

Glacier would not see a man reach the bases until the 3rd inning when a walk, and hit batter put a pair of runners on the bases. This would prove to not trip up the right-hander however as Beard would not allow another man to reach base until the 6th inning. Furthermore, the Texas Lutheran product would not allow his first hit until the top of the 8th. 3rd baseman Carson Garner would break up the no-hit bid in the frame with a double down the left field line.

When it was all said and done, Beard would celebrate with catcher Taylor Smith on the back of the mound after striking out Xavier Casserilla to record the 27th out to preserve the shutout.

Beard would only allow the 1 hit in 9 innings of work earning his 3rd win of the season.

Home runs in the 2nd and 6th inning from Fogel were enough offensively to keep Missoula in front throughout the contest. The left fielder would take on right center field in the 2nd to give Missoula the early 1-0 lead. Fogel would then hit a home run down the left field line to the joy of the crowd in the 'Peanut Inning' to double the advantage. Fogel has tallied 10 home runs in his last 12 games played and finished 3-for-4 Saturday. The reigning Pioneer League MVP has also launched 26 home runs on the season.

Alec Sanchez would provide a spark in the bottom of the 8th bringing home a pair of insurance runs. A single up the middle with 2-outs in the frame would do the damage to give Missoula a 4-run cushion. Sanchez finished 2-for-4 in the PaddleHeads win. Missoula will now look to win the series in the rubber match Sunday afternoon.

The PaddleHeads (44-21) will play in their final game opposite the Range Riders this season in a matinee affair on Sunday afternoon (25-40). First Pitch on a 'Kids Free Sunday' at the ballpark is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Catch every moment on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. if you cannot make it to the ballpark in person.







