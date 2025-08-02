Rocky Mountain Edges Jackalopes

August 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes dropped the first game of August in a back-and- forth late offensive barrage in a 16-14 Friday night loss at Suplizio Field.

The Jackalopes took the lead twice in the game, including in the bottom of the first on back-to-back leadoff doubles by Zeb Roos and Spence Coffman for a 1-0 lead. The lead lasted less than an inning, when Dane Tofteland scored on a throwing error by Justin Johnson that would have ended the shutdown attempt in the top of the second.

The Vibes got their first lead of the game on a leadoff home run by Carter Booth in the top of the third, while their starter Nick Powers had three shutout frames from the second through the fourth, retiring 10 Jackalopes in a row.

The Vibes had a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, their biggest lead of the night, before Powers finally broke the scoreless streak with three straight RBI singles by Evan Scavotto, Calyn Halvorson, and Mason Minzey to cut the Jackalopes deficit to five.

The bottom of the fourth was the final scoreless frame until the ninth inning for both teams. The Jackalopes had their biggest offensive run in the bottom of the sixth after Powers left the game. Isaac Nunez punctuated a seven-run rally on a game-tying opposite-field three-run homer to tie the game at 11.

Aydan Alger gave the Vibes the lead back in the top of the seventh with a solo shot by Gary Lora-Gonzalez, but still faced only four that frame to hold the line.

The Jackalopes took their second and final lead after stretchtime on a pair of wild pitches from former Jackalope Trey Morrill to give the Jacks a 13-12 lead.

The Vibes punched ahead for the final time in the shutdown attempt in the top of the eighth, with Tristan Wolf walking two and giving up a pair of hits in the four batters he faced. Wolf didn't record a single out, and was replaced by Reese Miller to finish out the game.

The Jackalopes scored one final run in the bottom of the eighth to get within two, and after a scoreless Reese Miller frame in the top of the ninth, the Jackalopes left a runner in scoring position and got shut down by former Jackalope Hunter Bryan, who got his 10th save of the season to close the game.

Bryan also got his fourth save against the Jackalopes, his third this week. Trey Morrill (5-2) recorded his fifth win of the season, and Tristan Wolf (3-1) recorded his first professional loss.

The Vibes now have a 3-1 series advantage heading into the final two games this weekend of this second-half split series. The Jackalopes will need to win both to avoid their first series loss to the Vibes this season, starting with Saturday night's contest that kicks off at 6:35 PM MT.

