Jackalopes Walk off Rocky Mountain

August 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes won their first game in August in a walk-off winner over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Saturday night.

Starters Nathan Shinn (Jackalopes) and Evan Kowalski (Vibes) exchanged two brief scoreless innings to kick off the contest, but it was Kowalski who gave up the first run of the game to Spence Coffman on a two-out solo shot to right in the bottom of the third.

The 1-0 Jackalopes lead lasted less than an inning, when Shinn gave up a leadoff double to Kellum Clark, followed by a go-ahead two-run blast to left three pitches later to Dane Tofteland.

Shinn gave up the Vibes final run of the game with two outs in the sixth on an RBI single to Tristin Garcia, to which he was immediately pulled after that third run touched home for the visiting Vibes.

Kowalski finally gave up the lead in the bottom of that same sixth inning on three hits by Mason Minzey, Isaac Nunez, and Kendall Foster, which loaded up the bases for Damon Maynard, who hit a bloop single to right field to score two and tie the game at 3-3.

Aydan Alger, Tristan Wolf, and Reese Miller held the line in the final three innings, setting up the Jackalopes with a tie game heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Caden Kratz, who threw a scoreless eighth, came into the ninth and got two quick outs on five pitches, including the leadoff man Zeb Roos, who went 0-for-5, officially ending his historic on-base streak at 60 games.

Evan Scavotto worked into a 2-2 count on Kratz, with one strike from sending the game into a knockout round, but Scavotto sent the next pitch 387 feet over the right field wall to punctuate a 4-3 Jackalopes victory with the second walk-off of 2025.

Reese Miller (3-0) got his third win on the year, while Caden Kratz (1-2) took the loss on the one-pitch mistake.

The Jackalopes also won the Home Run Derby in Round 1, following the exciting finish of the two-and-a-half hour contest. Justin Johnson and the Saturday night hero, Evan Scavotto combined for 31 homers over the 25 that Austin Chouinard and Hunter Bryan hit against the Jackalopes. The Jacks are now 5-3 in Home Run Derby contests, while the Vibes fall to 2-6, their fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night.

The Jackalopes, with their second win over the Vibes this week, have a chance to tie the series in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM MT.

The Jackalopes will take on the Boise Hawks in Boise next week before returning home for a two-week home-stand against the Ogden Raptors and the Northern Colorado Owlz.







