High Scoring Affair Ends in Mustangs Loss

August 3, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

In a back and forth, high scoring affair the Billings Mustangs (9-9) came out on the wrong end in an 18-9 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers (7-11) on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

The Voyagers scored the first five runs of the game with a two-run homer by Anthony Swenda in the second and a three-run third inning.

The Mustangs then battled back by scoring the next six.

Three runs in the third, including RBI singles by Patrick Mills and Efrain Manzo made it a 5-3 ballgame and the Mustangs pulled within one with a run in the fourth on a double steal.

Billings jumped in front in the fifth inning with a pair of ground balls that drove in runs. Manzo picked his second RBI while reaching on an error and Kyle Micklus made it 6-5 Mustangs with an RBI fielder's choice.

The lead did not last long as the Voyagers sent ten men to the plate in the sixth inning while scoring seven times to take a 13-6 lead and silence the Dehler Park faithful.

Great Falls scored two more runs in the seventh and another pair in the eighth to make it nine unanswered and extend their lead to 16-6.

A pair of homeruns in the eighth, including a 444 foot two-run shot by Charlie Muniz for his first professional homerun, made it a 16-9 game.

The Voyagers then scored another two runs in the ninth to make it 18-9.

E.J. Johnson (1-3) suffered the loss for the Mustangs as Nick Marshall (1-6) picked up his first win of the year.

The Mustangs will enjoy a day off on Monday as they head out to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Range Riders for a six game series starting on Tuesday night at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM MT.







