Walk off Home Run from Fogel Highlights PaddleHeads Win

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would fight an uphill battle most of the way in the series finale with the Glacier Range Riders on Sunday afternoon. Glacier would hold a 5-run advantage in the middle innings tallying 8 runs through the first 5 innings. After a 2-home run game on Saturday, Adam Fogel would keep Missoula in the fight coming down the stretch hitting a pair of home runs. Trailing by 2 heading to the bottom of the 9th, Fogel would do something he's never done in his professional career.

A 2-out walk would open the door for the left fielder as Fogel would represent the lead run in the box in the bottom of the 9th inning. The reigning Pioneer League MVP would not wait around in the at-bat attacking the first pitch he saw. Fogel's aggressive approach surely was the right strategy as the end result would be a line drive shot over the right field wall. The home run was not only Fogel's 3rd of the afternoon, it would give the PaddleHeads the win in walk-off fashion by a tally of 10-9. This was Missoula's first walk-off win this season. It also was the first walk-off blast in the career of Fogel.

The Range Riders would put Missoula behind the 8 ball in the early going, taking the lead in the top of the 1st. First baseman Jack Lynch did the first bit of damage in the frame bringing home 2 runs. Centerfielder Kingston Liniak then made it a 3-run advantage with a sacrifice fly. Both men would be heard from once more. Missoula's cleanup man brought the PaddleHeads level however soon after.

Fogel launched his 1st of 3 home runs to right center field in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a pair of men on the bases to knot things up at 3-runs apiece. Grant Taylor would settle in from this point forward however allowing only 1 additional run pitching through the 6 inning. This gave Glacier the chance to build on their lead.

The Range Riders took their largest lead of the afternoon behind a 4-run rally in the top of the 4th. TJ Clarkson got things rolling with a single to bring home a run. A pair of swings with 2-outs then did more damage. Eli Paton was the first contributor with a single to right field. Lynch then knocked home 2 more with a triple to right to give Glacier an 8-3 lead.Lynch finishing 3-for-5.

The long ball in the late innings would then lead the PaddleHeads back from behind.

Fogel would bring Missoula a bit closer in the bottom of the 8th hitting a 2-run blast to cut the Glacier advantage to 8-6. Taylor Smith then hit a solo blast down the left field line to trim the advantage to one heading to the top of the 9th. Smith reached in both of his plate appearances finishing 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Liniak gave Glacier a run of insurance in the top of the 9th hitting a double down the left field line to bring the Range Rider's advantage back to 2. The clutch swing with 2-outs in the frame gave Glacier some momentum leading to the bottom of the 9th looking to protect a 2-run lead to clinch a series victory. Fogel had other ideas.

A pair of walks set things up for the former Kentucky Wildcat with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning. Fogel launched a slider over the right field wall to send Allegiance Field into a frenzy with the walk-off blast to win the game for Missoula. Fogel finished with 8 RBIs in the ballgame in an otherworldly performance in a 4-for-5 effort.

Fogel enjoyed a huge amount of success at the plate in 6 games this week tallying 17 RBIs and 7 home runs. The Southern California native holds a .426 batting average in 60 games played with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs. Fogel ranks in the top 3 in the Pioneer League in each of these categories.

After a day away from the ballpark Monday, the PaddleHeads (45-21) will welcome a new opponent to Allegiance Field this season. For the first time since 2023, Missoula will play host to the Rocky Mountain Vibes (33-32) opening a 6-game set on Tuesday. This will only be the 2nd all-time meeting between these 2 franchises. First pitch on Tuesday evening is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen in to follow all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







