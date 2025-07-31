Hawks Even Series Behind Strong Offensive Effort

July 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads would grab momentum early in game 2 opposite the Boise Hawks on Wednesday night from Memorial Stadium. The visitors would jump to the lead thanks to Adam Fogel in the 1st inning to grab the advantage right from the start. This would begin a huge night of success at the plate for the 2024 Pioneer League MVP continuing what has been a fabulous road trip. The vaunted offensive attack of the Boise Hawks would have a big night collectively however on the flipside to ensure this individual effort would not be enough to find the win column.

The Hawks would put runs on the board in each of the first 5 innings of the contest. Boise would erase the early deficit in the first 2 innings scoring 8 combined runs in those frames to jump to the lead. 5 batters in the order would finish with multihit efforts for the Hawks would eclipse the 10 run mark by the 4th inning. Missoula would not find enough firepower offensively to rebut this effort as the Hawks evened the series in a 14-8 victory.

Fogel would get things rolling in the top of the 1st hitting his 1st of 2 home runs of the ballgame to give the PaddleHeads the lead early. The left fielder would bring home 3 runs in the process with a home run to center field to make the score 3-0. Fogel would do what he could to keep Missoula in the game a few innings later with more production offensively. The Hawks had plenty to say the next 2 innings however to jump to a lead they would never relinquish.

Taylor Darden would kick off the first of consecutive 4-run rallies in the bottom of the 1st inning with an RBI single to get the Hawks on the board. Max Jung-Goldberg then gave Boise the lead with a 3-run blast of his own to counter the effort of Fogel to give the Hawks the lead at 4-3.

Darden would finish 3-for-5 in the contest with a pair driven in and 3 runs scored. This duo would also be a factor an inning later.

Boise kept the wheels moving in the 2nd inning driving home 4 more runs to grab an 8-3 cushion. After a run scored on a throwing error, Darden, and Jung-Goldberg would strike once again. Darden would drive home a run with an RBI triple in the frame and Jung-Goldberg would bring him home on a single in the rally. Jake Hjelle would then tack on another RBI single for good measure in the rally to up the ante. Jung-Goldberg knocked in 5 runs in the win for Boise in a 2-for-3 effort. Hjelle was productive for the second night in a row at the dish finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

A pair of home runs from the PaddleHeads offense would keep Missoula hanging around in the top of the 4th. Jeremy Piakiewicz would hit his 1st home run in a PaddleHeads uniform to kick off what would be a 4-run push with a solo blast. Fogel would then touch them all for the 2nd time in the contest to bring home 3 more runs to cut the deficit to 2 at 9-7.

Fogel would finish the game 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs in a losing effort. Fogel has homered 6 times in his last 8 games played on the road. Piakiewicz would finish 2-for-4 in his 2nd consecutive multi-hit game. The PaddleHeads offense would only tally 1 more run however after the 4th allowing Boise to stretch the lead to a comfortable margin once more.

The Hawks would pull away for the final time in the 4th and 5th innings scoring 5 more runs in those frames combined to stretch the lead to as many as 7 runs. Hjelle would bring in Jung-Goldberg in the 4th on a single to begin this stretch of success. Paul Myro would also be productive in the 4th hitting an RBI triple as part of a 3-run rally. The shortstop would finish 3-for-5 in the contest.

Jung-Goldberg would bring his 5th run to the plate in the 5th inning as part of a 2-run push for the Hawks on a sacrifice fly. A bases loaded walk would then bring home Boise's 14th run of the contest to make the score 14-7. The Hawks would not scratch another run across from this point on but the damage had already been done.

Kishon Frett would bring home the final run of the ballgame in the top of the 8th inning hitting a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 6. The rookie outfielder has recorded RBIs in his first 2 games as a PaddleHead and was one of 3 batters in the order to finish with 2 hits or more in a 2-for-4 performance. Colby Wilkerson winded out this group in a 3-for-6 effort from the top spot in the order. This effort would not be enough to challenge the Hawks on this night however as Boise evened up this 3-game series.

The PaddleHeads (42-20) wrap up this midweek series with the Hawks (36-26) on Thursday night in the final game of this 9-game road swing. A win for Missoula would be their 6th on this trip. The rubber match of this series from Memorial Stadium gets started with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.







