Boise Hawks Homestand #8 Preview

July 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home to Memorial Stadium for a six-game series against the Grand Junction Jackalopes, starting Tuesday, August 5. This marks the Jackalopes' first visit to Boise in the 2025 season.

This homestand is packed with excitement and fan-favorite events, headlined by our annual Military Appreciation Night. Leading up to the game, fans can bid on the Hawks' special military-themed jerseys in an online auction, with proceeds benefitting the Idaho-based Wyakin Foundation. The auction will close at 9:30 PM MT on Friday, August 8.

Fans won't want to miss the Team Baseball Card Set Giveaway on Saturday, and each night will feature one of our beloved daily promotions, making this a can't-miss week of baseball and fun at the ballpark!

Tuesday, August 5 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5! While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug5-2025

Wednesday, August 6 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug6-2025

Thursday, August 7 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Half priced soda, water, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug7-2025

Friday, August 8 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night (presenting partner Western Heating and Air, with supporting partners Alexander Clark Printing, First Command Financial, and Toyota); Join the Hawks in honoring our veterans and troops at our annual Military Appreciation Night. The Hawks will be wearing special military themed jerseys and will be auction off in an online virtual auction, with the proceeds going to the Wyakin Foundation.

Post-game Fireworks (Western Heating and Air, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug8-2025

Saturday, August 9 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set Giveaway (Tucanos Brazilian Grill); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set, thanks to Tucanos Brazilian Grill.

Post-Game Fireworks (Intermountain Gas Co, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Post-Game Home Run Derby; Watch the top two sluggers from each team go head-to-head in a post-game Home Run Derby! Each hitter will have two minutes to launch as many home runs as possible in a fast-paced showdown.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Vibeka Amador and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug9-2025

Sunday, August 10 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Lucha Libre Appearance & Mask Giveaway; A special guest Luchador will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and be available on the concourse for a fan meet & greet. The day also features a Papas Fritas themed lucha libre mask giveaway for fans in attendance.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, and a complimentary hot dog.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Fly High Boise); Stick around after the game as kids of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases!

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug10-2025







