Errors Lead to Loss for Idaho Falls

July 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (34-27) and The Glacier RangeRiders (23-39) met for the second game of a three game series at Melaleuca Field on Cancer Awareness Night at the park. Just half of the RangeRiders runs were earned as errors proved costly for the Chuks leading to a 11-8 loss.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean was impressive for the third start in a row. Gary tossed seven innings allowing just two earned runs, no walks while striking out four.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Simon Baumgardt shined, going 4-5 with a double and two RBI out of the eight spot in the order.

The Chuks led 2-0 after the first inning with Benjamin Rosengard collecting an RBI in the frame, the RangeRiders answered quickly with a grand slam in the top of the 2nd before Idaho Falls added a lone run in the home half of the frame to make it 4-3 in favor of Glacier with seven innings to play.

The Chuks tied it in the fourth via an RBI single off the bat of Grady Morgan.

The two sides would trade runs in the back half of the game as the contest went to the night with Idaho Falls trailing just 7-5.

Bullpen woes reappeared for Idaho Falls as they surrendered 4 runs in the top of the last inning on three doubles from Glacier hitters.

The Chuks scored three in the bottom of the ninth and even got the tying run on base but Glacier went on to seal the 11-8 victory via a bases loaded punchout.

Idaho Falls committed three costly errors in the contest with 5 of Glaciers 11 runs being unearned.

The Chukars are back in action at home on Thursday night against the RangerRiders. Nathan Hemmerling is expected to start for Idaho Falls.







Pioneer League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.