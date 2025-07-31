Mustangs Win Walkoff After Blown Lead

July 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

After blowing the lead in the ninth inning, the Billings Mustangs (7-6) found themselves down to their final strike on Wednesday night when Cameron Bowen pulled through with a walk-off, two-run single to snatch the series opener away from the Great Falls Voyagers (4-9) in a 4-3 win.

Julian Garcia, who pitched a complete game against the Voyagers in Great Falls six days earlier, tossed another quality start with 8.1 innings in a no-decision. He kept the Voyagers off the board for the first eight innings, but ran into some trouble in the ninth as he faced the lineup for a fourth time.

Emilio Corona started the final inning with a single and after Garcia struck out Tommy Specht, the next two men each had a knock with A.J. Fritz making it a one-run game with an RBI single. That prompted Mustangs manager Craig Maddox to go into the bullpen with one out and runners at the corners in a 2-1 game.

C.J. Colyer came in for Billings and was greeted by a game tying, RBI single by Brock Watkins to even things at two apiece. Cooper Vest followed by putting his team ahead 3-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The Mustangs, who had led ever since a run in the first inning, suddenly found themselves trailing entering the bottom of the ninth.

There were chances throughout the game for Billings to add some more insurance runs, but they only managed a run in the first on an RBI single by Jack O'Dowd and another in the fifth on a Tyler Shelnut run scoring hit.

They faced flamethrower Zach Voelker to start the ninth and he struck out two of the first three he faced, sandwiched around a four pitch walk to Kyle Micklus.

Down to their final out, Briley Knight ripped a double to right-center, putting runners at second and third. That brought up Cameron Bowen with the tying run ninety feet away and the winning run at second.

Voyagers manager Sean Repay called upon Wyatt Cameron to face Bowen and he got the early jump on the Mustang shortstop with two quick strikes.

With no room to chase, Bowen worked the count full by laying off some pitches in the dirt and then shot the payoff delivery into centerfield. Knight, representing the winning tally, hustled around third and beat the throw from Corona to the plate to win the game.

Colyer (1-1) earned the win while Voelker (1-1) suffered the defeat.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday night at Dehler Park to continue their series. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5 PM MT with game two expected to begin approximately thirty minutes after the first game concludes.







