Jackalopes Even Series with Rocky Mountain

July 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes defeated the Vibes on Wednesday night in the second of the three-game series in Colorado Springs.

The Jackalopes started off hot after losing the first game in a high-scoring contest, scoring four runs through the first two innings of Wednesday's matchup. It would take until the bottom of the fourth for the Vibes to respond and put runs on the board, scoring three in the fourth off a bases-loaded walk and then a single by Kellum Clark that scored two.

Calyn Halvorson would go on to respond for the Jackalopes in the next half inning with a double to left field that scored Christian Castaneda and Alex Pimentel.

However the Vibes would go on to respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring one on a fielder's choice and bringing the score to six to five after five innings.

The Vibes would go on and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly by left fielder Sam Linscott bringing the score to six to six.

The pitching would then come apart for both teams in the eighth inning, first with the Jackalopes scoring ten runs off a long series of hits and errors. With the score now at sixteen to six going into the bottom of the eighth, the Vibes would put a rally of their own together and score eight runs, bringing the score to 16 to 14 after eight innings.

Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in with two outs left in the eighth inning and finish out the game, allowing just one hit in his 1.1 innings of work. Finally, in the top of the ninth the Jackalopes would score one more insurance run with Alex Pimentel crossing home on a wild pitch, bringing the final score to 17 to 14.

