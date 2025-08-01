Jackalopes Not Feeling the Vibes

August 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Jackalopes faced off against the Vibes for the final game of the three-game series in Colorado Springs to start the week, falling ten to six.

The Jackalopes started off hot at the plate scoring two runs in the first inning off a pair of doubles by Spence Coffman and Mason Minzey, however the Vibes would come back in the bottom half of the inning and score a run of their own.

The Jackalopes would further extend their lead in the top of the second with a two-run single by Zeb Roos and a Evan Scavotto groundout that scored Roos.

Once again the Vibes would come back in the bottom half of the inning and put up two runs of their own, making the score five to three after two innings.

Calyn Halvorson would come to the plate in the top of the third and hit a solo home run to left field, making the score six to three, but that would be all the scoring for the Jackalopes.

The Vibes would begin their comeback in the bottom of the seventh scoring six runs off a pair of walks with the bases loaded and then two hits that brought in two runs each. They would go on to score one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a double by Sam Linscott, bringing the final score to ten to six.

