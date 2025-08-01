Chuks Swept by Range Riders

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (34-28) and The Glacier RangeRiders (24-39) met for the final game of a three game series at Melaleuca Field on Summer Reading Night at the park. Glacier took an early lead that they would not relinquish on the way to a 12-10 win to sweep the three game set.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling struggled a bit in his start going 5.2 IP while allowing seven earned runs on nine base hits and a pair of walks as he took the loss to drop his record to 4-3.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Gabe Vasquez and Garret Ostradner both homered and collected a pair of RBI on the night as the Chukars 128 home runs as a team are still a league best.

The RangerRiders led 4-1 after the first two innings thanks to another night of early power-hitting for the Northern Montanans.

The two sides slugged it out in the middle innings with Idaho Falls never coming closer than a two run deficit as the contest went to the seventh inning with Idaho Falls trailing 8-6.

Bullpen woes reappeared for a third straight night for Idaho Falls as Glacier scored three in the seventh to expand their lead to 11-6 at the seventh inning stretch.

Idaho Falls grabbed a handful of late consolation runs in the eighth and ninth before falling by a final of 12-10 to be swept for the first time this season.

The Chukars are back in action at home on Friday night against their instate rivals the Boise Hawks to renew the SHIFT Idaho Highway Series.







