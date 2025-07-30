Chuks Fall to RangeRiders in Series Opener

GRAND JUNCTION, CO - The Idaho Falls Chukars (34-26) and The Glacier RangeRiders (22-39) met for the first game of a three game series at Melaleuca Field on FOP Night at the park. The two sides were starved for runs with Glacier coming out on top by a final score of 5-3.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison did a great job on the hill throwing 5.1 IP while striking out five and allowing just a pair of earned runs. Harrison was unlucky to take the loss dropping his record to 6-5 this year.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Trevor Rogers, Simon Baumgardt and Jacob Jablonski all finished the night with a pair of hits as the Chuks recorded just 10 in the contest.

The Riders led 1-0 after the first five innings as a solo home run was enough for the visitors to command the first half of the game.

Glacier would add two more in the sixth but Idaho Falls counterpunched with a pair of our own to make it 3-2 bad guys with three innings to play.

In the seventh the two sides traded lone tallies to make it 4-3 Riders with a pair of frames to play.

Glacier added a lone insurance run in the top of the last inning before Rayne Supple shut down the Chuks in the bottom of the ninth to seal the 5-3 win for the Northern Montanans.

Idaho Falls were woeful with runners in scoring position going a shocking 1-15 in scoring opportunities.

The Chukars are back in action at home on Wednesday night against the RangerRiders. Nathan Hemmerling is expected to start for Idaho Falls.







