Harrison Throw Gems as Offense Motors to Big Win

July 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







GRAND JUNCTION, CO - The Idaho Falls Chukars (33-23) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (25-32) met for the third game of the first road trip of the second half series at Suplizio Field on the Western Slope of the Rockies. Idaho Falls got in front early and rode the solid start of Connor Harrison across the finish line to a 16-1 victory.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison put in a performance of the season going seven innings while allowing just one run on 6 hits as the lefty from Granite Bay, California struck out five and earned the win to move his record to 6-4.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Trevor Rogers shined in the box going 3-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a double as he is the Chukars new home run leader with 16 this season. Johnny Pappas had a near career night in the eight spot in the order as he chalked together 5 RBI to help propel the Chuks to the win.

Idaho Falls scored a lone run in the top of the first and would never look back as they scored six in the second, three in the fourth, four in the fifth, one run in the sixth and another tally in the seventh as the Chukars offense shook off a negative night on Wednesday and then some.

Dante Zamudio and Nicolo Pinazzi combined to toss scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to seal the 16-1 win.

The Chukars and Lopes meet again on Friday night at 6:35.







Pioneer League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.