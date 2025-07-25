Seven Homers Power Mustangs to Victory

July 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Seven homeruns by the Billings Mustangs (4-5) helped power the way to a 16-11 win over the Great Falls Voyagers (3-6) on Thursday night at Voyagers Stadium.

The game featured homers by five different Mustang hitters, including two each from Evan Berkey and Briley Knight.

The Voyagers opened the scoring with a run in the first inning, but the Mustangs responded in a big way with seven tallies in the top of the second. The first ten batters all reached base safely, including hits by each of the first eight in the inning. The only out recorded by the Voyagers over that span was a caught stealing. Evan Berkey hit a solo shot to lead off the inning and Cameron Bowen and Tyler Shelnut each added two run blast to pad the lead.

With a 7-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the second, it appeared that the Mustangs were well in control, but the Voyagers refused to quit.

Great Falls rallied for five runs in the bottom of the second to make it a one run game and then the Voyagers jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the third to take an 8-7 lead.

After neither team scored in the fourth, the Mustangs went back to work offensively with as they scored the next nine runs in the ballgame, starting with a six-run fifth inning. The fifth started with a pair of long balls as Sean Lynch and Briley Knight went deep and Berkey capped off the inning with his second bomb, a grand slam to make it 13-8 Mustangs.

Knight hit his second homer of the game in the sixth to extend the lead to 14-8 and another run came in that inning on a Shelnut RBI double.

An RBI double by Jacob Kline in the seventh ended the Mustangs' scoring and made it nine unanswered runs to open a 16-8 advantage.

The Voyagers would not go down quietly, however, as they added a three runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Antonio Barranca and an RBI single by Tommy Specht.

That would conclude the scoring as C.J. Colyer worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jack Maruskin faced the minimum in the ninth to give the Mustangs a 2-1 series lead.

Ritter Steinmann (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen with three innings in relief and Daniel Batcher (2-3) suffered the loss for the Voyagers.

Game four of the six-game road trip for the Mustangs is scheduled for 7 PM MT on Friday night in Great Falls.







