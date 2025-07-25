PaddleHeads Erase Early Deficit to Claim 6-5 Win Friday

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Glacier Range Riders offense would get off to a quick start in the early innings for the 2nd time in the last 3 games in Friday's game 4 opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Glacier would put together a big rally in the 1st inning highlighted by a home run to jump out to a sizable advantage. Ryan Wentz would show perseverance after this sequence however pitching to the bottom of the 6th inning without giving up another run. The PaddleHeads would then claw back from the early deficit offensively.

Glacier would lead by 5 in the early going to get off to a big start. Missoula would hold the Range Riders quiet offensively however in the innings that followed allowing the PaddleHeads to score 6 unanswered runs to gain an advantage leading to the late innings. The Missoula Bullen then did the rest, holding Glacier off the board in every inning after the first to win their 3rd consecutive game at Glacier Bank Park by a tally of 6-5.

A pair of RBI singles from Eli Paton and Kingston Liniak would kick off a rally in the bottom of the 1st inning. After doing damage Thursday, Jack Lynch would strike once more with the big blow following these productive swings. The 1st baseman would hit a 3-run blast to punctuate a 5-run rally to give the Range Riders the early 5-0 lead. This would not be a sign of more to come however as Wentz would settle in from there.

The Cal State-Northridge product would not allow more damage after the 1st inning tossing 5 '..." innings total before walking off the mound. Wentz would strike out 7 batters in the outing. The former Hawk is 2nd in the Pioneer League in strikeouts (68) this season to lead the PaddleHeads staff. Wentz' performance Friday would prove to be an important element as the PaddleHeads offense would fight back from the 5-run deficit.

A 3-run 3rd inning would get Missoula right back in the game. After a run came home on a throwing error, Roberto Pena would send Mike Rosario home on an RBI single to make the score 5-2. Taylor Smith would later draw a walk with the bases loaded to trim the deficit to 2.

The PaddleHeads catcher would be heard from again in a clutch situation. Pena and Rosario would both finish the night 2-for-5 from the top of the order.

Layton Berry would jumpstart the Missoula offense in the 7th inning with an RBI single to bring home Adam Fogel. Berry would then use his speed to steal a base to get himself into scoring position with Smith in the box. With 2-outs in the frame, the 2nd year PaddleHead would deliver with a double down the right field line to bring home Berry, and Fogel to give Missoula their first lead at 6-5.

Smith knocked in 3 runs in the game and would finish 1-for-3. Berry reached base 4 times in the win finishing 2-for-3. Fogel would chime in with a solid effort as well, walking twice while finishing 1-for-3. After taking the lead in the 7th, The PaddleHeads pen would then turn out the lights in the innings that followed.

Nick Bautista, Arman Sabouri, and Zac Lampton would not allow a single Range Riders hit in the final 3 frames of the contest to hold the 1 run advantage for the PaddleHeads. Glacier's lone base runner in that sequence would be a walk in the 7th inning. Bautista would strike out a pair in the frame to keep things quiet. Sabouri would then pitch a clean 8th inning to bounce back from a rough outing 2 nights prior. Lampton would shut the door with a spotless 9th inning to earn his 3rd save of the season.

The PaddleHeads pen has been outstanding in the last 2 games pitching 8 consecutive scoreless frames at Glacier Bank Park. Missoula relievers have punched out 12 batters in those innings while issuing only a pair of walks. The PaddleHeads will now look to build on the success of the last 3 ballgames in Saturday's game 5.

Missoula (40-18) will look to clinch a series victory on the road opposite Glacier (20-38). Doing so, they will send Matthew Sox to the hill. The right hander has been outstanding to this point holding a 3.62 ERA in 9 starts which is the lowest of any PaddleHeads starter. The Southern California native is also tied for the league lead in wins to this point (7) entering the contest. First pitch from Glacier Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m.







