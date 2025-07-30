Rocky Mountain Captures Series Opener

July 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced off against the Vibes in the first of a three-game series in Colorado Springs, losing twelve to ten.

The Vibes started off strong scoring two runs in the first inning with a pair of singles by Dane Tofteland and Sam Linscott. Christian Castaneda would respond in the top half of the second for the Jackalopes with an RBI single of his own, making the score two to one after two innings.

The Vibes would go on to score three more runs over the next two innings with a single by second baseman Tristin Garcia in the second and a double by catcher, and former Jackalope, Austin Chouinard in the third. Zeb Roos would respond for the Jackalopes in the top half of the fourth with a double to left field, scoring Halvorson and Castaneda, bringing the score to five to three.

The Vibes would go on to score two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score to seven to three before the Jackalopes would make a comeback in the sixth.

With the score at seven to three, short stop Isaac Nunez hit a single to left field scoring Halvorson and Castaneda and chipping away at the Vibes lead. Then outfielder Alex Pimentel hit another single to left field, scoring Nunez and designated hitter Justin Johnson and tying the score at seven. Finally, catcher Mason Minzey would take the lead for the Jackalopes with a third single to left field, scoring second baseman Spence Coffman.

With the score at eight to seven in the Jackalopes favor, the Vibes would respond in the bottom of the sixth, first with an RBI single to center field by Sam Linscott and then with a two RBI single to right field by Austin Chouinard, bringing the score to ten to eight.

The Jackalopes would once again comeback over the next two innings, first with an RBI single by Spence Coffman in the seventh and then with a groundout by Kendall Foster in the eighth that scored Alex Pimentel and tied the game at ten after seven and a half innings.

However the Vibes would come on in the bottom of the eighth and score two runs off Jackalopes reliever Alec Rodriguez with a double by Gary Lora Gonzalez and a sacrifice fly by Austin Chouinard, winning the game twelve to ten.

The Jackalopes continue on with their three game series in Colorado Springs against the Vibes tonight, all Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Baseball. The Jackalopes return to town on August 1 where they will take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes prior to the final fireworks show of the season! Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com.







