Raptors Edge Grand Junction by One

The Grand Junction Humpback Chubs lost their second one-run game to the Ogden Raptors this week in an 8-7 final on Friday night at Suplizio FIeld.

Albert Bobadilla needed 23 pitches to get two perfect frames in his seventh start of the season, and despite his offense getting baserunners on in both of the first two innings, Raptors starter Cole Stasio left three stranded and held a scoreless game into the third.

The Raptors took their first and only lead of the game in the top of the third, scoring four runs on two outs. The initial go-ahead was Chris Sargent's two-run single, followed by back-to-back run-scoring singles by Carmine Lane and Damian Stone.

The Chubs immediately responded in the bottom of the same inning, getting on the board for the first time Friday night with a Mason Minzey two-run home run to right, his team-leading 18th of the year. Two batters later, Calyn Halvorson got the Chubs within one on an RBI single, but he was left stranded heading into the fourth with a 4-3 deficit.

Both teams exchanged a run in the fourth, leading into a scoreless fifth. After five, both starters had exited the game.

The Chubs bullpen gave up insurance runs to the Raptors in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, but Evan Scavotto hit a pinch-hit two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to get the Chubs within one heading into the ninth.

Brock Gillis threw a perfect frame in the top of the ninth to hold the line, but Nik Cardinal faced the minimum in the bottom of the ninth to get his 11th save on the year and his second this series.

Bobadilla (3-3) takes the loss, while the Raptors middle reliever Dylan Gardner (1-1) gets the win, because the starter Stasio only went four innings.

Grand Junction falls 1-3 in the series, once again ten games behind .500 in the second half standings (9-19) heading into the penultimate weekend at Suplizio in 2025.







