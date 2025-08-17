Win Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss

The Billings Mustangs (14-15) allowed two first inning runs and could never recover as they saw their five game winning streak come to an end in a 3-1 loss to the Range Riders (14-15) on Saturday night at Dehler Park.

Jaden Harris, making his first start after two previous relief appearances for the Mustangs, limited the Range Riders to just two runs (one earned) over four innings of work. The Mustangs committed two first inning errors behind the righthander as the Range Riders took an early 2-0 lead.

Glacier made it 3-0 on a solo homerun by Gabe Howell off of Daniel Foster in the sixth. The southpaw of the Mustangs otherwise kept the Range Riders in check through four relief innings.

The Mustangs offense finally broke through against Range Riders starter Luke Schafer in the seventh inning as Cameron Bowen led off the frame with a triple and scored one out later on an RBI single by A.J. Shaver.

The Mustangs threatened in the ninth, trailing 3-1, as they loaded the bases with two outs, but Luke Cooper managed to strike out John McHenry to end the game and snap the winning streak.

The Range Riders also claimed the postgame Homerun Derby as Kingston Liniak defeated Shaver 10-3 in the first head-to-head matchup and then Jake Millan beat Xavier Casserilla 6-5 to complete the derby sweep.

Mustangs will look to claim the season series over the Range Riders with a win on Sunday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







