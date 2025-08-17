PaddleHeads Sweep Twin Bill with Sky Sox Saturday

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads took on the challenge of a double header for the 2nd consecutive week Saturday playing host to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The PaddleHeads were able to successfully navigate their way through a twin bill a week ago opposite the Rocky Mountain Vibes in their first double header at home this season. Thanks in part to 20 combined runs in the 2 games, Missoula found success once again.

The PaddleHeads attack managed to score runs in 5 consecutive innings in the first game of the day in a contest they would lead almost exclusively. Roberto Pena once again was a part of this effort tallying yet another home run to his league record total this season. The Sky Sox would only briefly lead in the early innings on the flipside in an 11-6 defeat. A late rally from Missoula in game 2 salted things away to ensure the PaddleHeads would sweep the double header in a 9-1 victory. Missoula will now look to put on the finishing touches of a 6-game sweep of Colorado Springs in the series finale between these 2 clubs on Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Field.

The Sky Sox managed to grab a brief advantage in the top of the 2nd inning plating a pair of runs. Quint Landice doubled home the first run in the frame before scoring later on an error to make the score 2-0. The UCLA product finished 2-for-3 in the ballgame. Pena made sure this lead did not last long.

The 1st baseman left the ballpark for the 7th time in this series with the Sky Sox in the top of the 3rd inning with a pair of runners on the bases to give Missoula the advantage at 3-2. Pena went on to finish 2-for-3 in his at-bats in game 1 with 3 RBIs.

Alec Sanchez and Taylor Smith kept the ball rolling for the PaddleHeads with a double and a single to knock in a pair more runs in the 4th giving Missoula a 5-4 advantage. Sanchez also would contribute with an RBI single as part of another 2-run rally an inning later. Sanchez wrapped up game 1 2-for-4 while Smith was 2-for-3.

Carlos Perez helped Missoula put a bow on things offensively, bringing home a run with a double in the 7th inning to expand the advantage to 9-5 in the opening contest. The third baseman had a solid day at the plate in the win finishing 3-for-4. Colin Gordon later knocked in

Perez in the frame with a single of his own plating a pair to make the score 11-5. This momentum carried over to the beginning of game 2 for Missoula. Gordon finished 2-for-5 in his at-bats in game 1.

Colby Wilkerson immediately put Missoula in front in the top of the 1st inning of game 2 hitting a leadoff home run to right field. Mike Rosario scored moments later after reaching on a double in the frame to put Missoula out in front 2-0. Wilkerson finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats while Rosario tallied a 1-for-3 effort. The attention then shifted to a professional debut on the mound.

Left-hander David Domis saw his first experience in professional baseball Saturday as the starter in game 2. The Florida native fared well allowing 4 hits and no earned runs over 3 '..." innings while striking out 6. The bullpen ensured there would be no drama after his departure.

The trio of Reece Fields, Noah Owen, and Zach Lampton did not budge over the final 3 '..." innings of the ballgame holding the Sky Sox off the board. After an inning from Fields, Owen provided a lift for the 2nd time in this series in an 1 '..." inning of scoreless action. Lampton then brought things to an end in a spotless 7th inning. Missoula's offense also provided some separation late to ensure it would be a comfortable win.

A 5-run PaddleHeads rally in the top of the 7th seemingly drove the final nail into the coffin.

Leyton Berry provided a big swing in this push, lacing a 2-run double down the right field line to give Missoula a 7-run advantage. Jeremy PiÄ...tkiewicz then knocked him in with 2-outs with a single to left field to stretch the advantage to 9-1. Berry finished with 3 RBIs in the game in a 1-for-2 effort.

The PaddleHeads (55-22) will now try to put on the finishing touches of a 6-game sweep in the series finale with the Sky Sox (18-58) on Sunday afternoon. This Sunday matinee affair gets started with a 2:15 p.m. first pitch. Enjoy a 'Kids Free Sunday' at the ballpark in person or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







