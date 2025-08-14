Humpback Chubs Fall for Seventh Straight Time

August 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Humpback Chubs fell in game two to the Ogden Raptors 10-6 on Wednesday night, extending their losing streak to seven, the longest of the 2025 campaign.

Branden Blankenship and Jose Moreno both made their professional debuts starting for the Chubs and Raptors, respectively. Blankenship only lasted one inning, facing eight batters and giving up four runs on 35 pitches in the top of the first to give the Raptors their first and only lead of the game.

Evan Massie came in behind Blankenship to take care of the majority of the game, but immediately got figured out by the Raptors offense, who scored four runs in the first two innings of work off of him.

Meanwhile, Moreno dominated the early innings with three consecutive shutdown frames, only needing 37 pitches in his first three scoreless innings.

After Moreno held an 8-0 lead after three, Massie turned his luck around and threw three consecutive scoreless innings through the middle of the game, receiving his first run of support in the bottom of the fifth, when Zeb Roos broke Moreno's shutout on an RBI fielder's choice.

After Massie threw the only shutdown inning of the game for the Chubs in the top of the sixth, the Chubs pieced together their biggest inning off of Moreno, scoring four on a pair of two-run homers by Mason Minzey and Isaac Nunez before the Raptors starter was pulled with the narrowest lead of the game at 8-5 after six.

A one-out solo home run by Raptors third baseman Carmine Lane in the top of the seventh ended the scoreless streak for Massie, having given up the first Raptors run since the top of the third.

The Raptors had one more solo homer by Elliot Good in the top of the eighth off of Jacob McCaskey, after Massie had left the game, throwing 122 pitches through six innings, walking a season-high seven in the process.

Alec Rodriguez gave up a leadoff double in the top of the ninth to Lane, but then left the runner stranded, retiring the following three in order, holding the line and putting up the fourth and final zero on the Raptors' offense.

Nik Cardinal, who got his tenth save of the year on Tuesday night in the 14-13 series opener, took the mound again. Much like the first appearance, he gave up a solo home run, this time to Evan Scavotto, but the Chubs left two stranded with Kendall Foster as the final batter two days in a row.

Blankenship (0-1) received his first professional loss, after only throwing a single inning in his start. Moreno (1-0) received his first professional win, despite giving up five of the six Chubs runs on the night.

The Jackalopes are now ten games under .500 in the second half standings, still looking to end what has become their longest losing streak in the new Frank Gonzales era at seven. The Grand Junction squad will try and overcome their downhill trend on Thursday night, when they return to the Jackalopes moniker at 6:35 PM MT at Suplizio Field.







Pioneer League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.