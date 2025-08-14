Mustangs Come from Behind and Hold on Late in Win over Range Riders

The Billings Mustangs (12-14) showed no quit after falling behind early as they battled all the way back and hung on late in an 8-7 win over the Glacier Range Riders (13-13) on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

It was all Range Riders to start the game as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the time the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around. Kingston Liniak, T.J. Clarkson and Angel Mendoza all hit solo homer to help the Glacier offense to the early advantage.

The Mustangs, who had just two hits and no runs against Jared Engman through four, pounced on the righthander in the fifth with three runs, including a two-run homer for Jack O'Dowd. The long ball was his eighteenth of the year and gave the lefty slugger a homerun in three straight games.

Billings scored another trio of runs in the sixth inning to knock Engman out of the game and take a 6-5 lead. Charlie Muniz hit a go-ahead two-run shot to put the Mustangs ahead.

Insurance runs came for the Mustangs in the seventh and eighth as they scored an unearned run in each inning on the back of shaky defense from the Range Riders. Glacier, who entered with the best fielding percentage in the league, committed three errors which led to three unearned tallies.

The Range Riders made a late burst in the top of the ninth as two runs came home to make it a one run game. With a man on and two outs, Jack Lynch sent a ball deep to right field that stayed in the park by only a couple of feet and landed in the glove of right fielder Chase Hanson to end the game.

Ritter Steinmann (2-0) earned the win after a scoreless relief outing as Engman (1-3) suffered the loss and Garrett Ouelette (2) notched the save.

The Mustangs will look to win four in a row for the first time this season when the two teams square off again on Thursday night. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







