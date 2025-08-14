2025 Fan Appreciation Week Set

August 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Hawks return home on Tuesday, August 26 after a two-week road trip to wrap up the 2025 Regular Season with a six-game homestand! They'll first face their in-state rivals, the Idaho Falls Chukars, in a three-game series, followed by another three-game set against the Missoula PaddleHeads.

To celebrate the end of the season, it's Fan Appreciation Week at Memorial Stadium! We will have special promotions and giveaways every night as we thank our incredible fans for their support all season long.

Tuesday, August 26 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Twoosday: Select items in the ballpark will be just $2!

Humphrey the Hawk's Birthday Celebration; Fans are invited to celebrate another year of Humphrey the Hawk with him and all his mascot friends at the ballpark!

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug26-2025

Wednesday, August 27 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Winning Wednesday; Hawks General Manager, will be giving away $100 to one lucky fan and $10 to five lucky fans (18 & up) at the game! Each fan will receive a raffle ticket upon entry and the winners will be announced later in the game.

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Idaho Office of Highway Safety, Pepsi, Williams Homes); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark Credit Union); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug27-2025

Thursday, August 28 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Throwback Thursday; Wear your favorite throwback baseball jersey to receive a discounted game ticket at the Box Office!

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Enjoy sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers for ÃÂ½ price up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug28-2025

Friday, August 29 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Transportation Department, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Fan Appreciation Week - Fan Choice Friday; YOU get the opportunity to run the game! Fans will get the chance to vote on game-day experiences like in-game promotions, music played in the stadium, and more! Voting opens soon - stay tuned for all the details.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug29-2025

Saturday, August 30 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Money Giveaway (Moneytree); The first 1,000 fans that enter the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 CASH.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Dylan Anitok and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug30-2025

Sunday, August 31 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Autograph Night; Following the conclusion of the game, fans are welcome to meet with the team for autographs and photos in The Garden.

Fan Appreciation Week - Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game. The lucky winner of the Nintendo Switch will also be announced during the game!

Boise Papas Fritas Game Day (Pepsi, Toyota, Craig Stein Beverage); The Boise Papas Fritas take the field to celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. You can catch them take the field every Sunday home game!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAug31-2025







Pioneer League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.