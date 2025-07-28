Chuks Steal Series Finale with Late Burst of Runs

July 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

GRAND JUNCTION, CO - The Idaho Falls Chukars (34-25) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (27-33) met for the final game of the first road trip of the second half series at Suplizio Field on the Western Slope of the Rockies and the 18th and final matchup between the two teams in 2025. The contest was a pitcher's duel for the first five innings but both offenses would ignite in the final half of the game with the Chukars five homers propelling them to an 11-10 win to secure the series split.

Chukars starting pitcher Shane Spencer put in a solid seven inning effort while allowing seven earned runs with three strikeouts. Spencer would go on to earn the win and improve his record to 3-1.

Offensively for Idaho Falls both Eddie Pelc and Tyler Wyatt were 2-5 with three runs batted in as than half of the Chukars 11 runs scored. The Chuks smashed 5 homers in the contest with Garret Ostrander , Tyler Wyatt , Jacob Shanks , Jacob Jablonski and Johnny Pappas all sending balls over the wall.

The game was tied at 1-1 after four inning before Jacob Shanks ledoff the top of the fifth with a solo home run to give the good guys a 2-1 lead at the halfway point.

Going into the seventh however Idaho Falls found themselves behind 4-3 after back to back blasts gave the Lopes the lead.

In the seventh the Chukars scored six runs to rocket themselves into the lead to make it 9-4.

The two teams' offenses continued to bash as the game went to the ninth with Idaho Falls leading 11-10.

Starter turned closer Gary Grosjean slammed the door with a game ending punchout to seal the deal for Idaho Falls The Chukars are back in action at home on Tuesday night against the Glacier RangerRiders.







