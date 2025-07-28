July 22 - July 27 Series Recap

July 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT- The Boise Hawks finished last week's series with the Ogden Raptors strong, taking the last three games over the weekend to earn a six-game series split on the road.

After dropping the first three, including Thursday's game on a walk-off, Boise's offense rounded into form and was hard to stop. This culminated with a 21-run effort on Saturday, the team's second 20-plus run outing in as many weeks.

Offensively, center fielder Noah Marcelo continued his torrid July with two home runs in the series, raising his total to 5 in this calendar month. Max Jung-Golberg, Taylor Darden and Jake Hjelle also added in bombs to stay hot. Ethan Underwood recorded a 4-4 performance Friday.

On the mound, Boise got two more solid, 5-inning plus outings from Graham Edwards and Jacob Hughes. Trey Jones also added 5 strikeouts in his first career start for the Hawks.

FINAL SCORES

Tuesday, July 22- Boise 5, Ogden 11

Wednesday, July 23- Boise 6, Ogden 14

Thursday, July 24- Boise 4, Ogden 5

Friday, July 25- Boise 9, Ogden 6

Saturday, July 26- Boise 21, Ogden 9

Sunday, July 27- Boise 11, Ogden 9

Boise returns home for another $5 Tuesday as they host the Missoula Paddleheads- one of the two teams in the Pioneer League to clinch a playoff spot- in a three-game homestand. The Hawks will take to the road to battle the in-state rival Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7:05 PM.







