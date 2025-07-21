Homestand #6 Recap

July 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks dropped four of six in a home series loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Memorial Stadium this past week.

Neither team carried the momentum earned from the first half. After finishing 12th over the first 28 games, a revamped Sky Sox roster upset third-place finishing Boise three time to start the series.

Despite the early losses, the Boise offense still feasted. Taylor Darden, Drew Woodcox, Max Jung-Goldberg and Noah Marcelo all swatted homers.

The Hawks dominated the weekend to start, getting 5-innings plus with 2 earned runs each from starting pitchers Graham Edwards and Jacob Hughes.

First baseman Jeremy Begora reached 10 times in 11 plate appearances between Friday and Saturday, powering a highlight reel 20-2 win on Friday. Outfielder Jake Hjelle also added two different four-hit games in the series, and continued his hot streak from last week making it nine home runs over two weeks span against the Sky Sox.

Boise was poised to split the series on a Papas Fritas Sunday, but couldn't hang onto a late 8-7 lead and fell to drop the series at 4-2.

FINAL SCORES

July 15 - Colorado Springs 13, Boise 10

July 16 - Colorado Springs 12, Boise 5

July 17 - Colorado Springs 10, Boise 3

July 18 - Boise 20, Colorado Springs 2

July 19 - Boise 9, Colorado Springs 4

July 20 - Colorado Springs 11, Boise 8

The Hawks have a chance to bounce back with a road series at the Ogden Raptors starting Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM.







Pioneer League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.