Boise Hawks Homestand #6 Preview

July 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return to Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, July 15 for a six-game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Highlights of the homestand include the return of the Boise Baconators, presented by Wendy's, and Idaho Beef Night, featuring a post-game fireworks show thanks to the Idaho Beef Council.

On Saturday, fans can meet the Boise State Backfield, including running backs Breezy Dubar and Sire Gaines, during a special meet and greet, courtesy of Moneytree.

Tuesday, July 15 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Baconators Game Day (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for a jersey unveiling and meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs!

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5! While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly15-2025

Wednesday, July 16 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and Williams Homes, along with the supporting partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly16-2025

Thursday, July 17 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Half priced soda, water, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly17-2025

Friday, July 18 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Idaho Beef Night (Idaho Beef Council); Celebrate all things beef with the Idaho Beef Council! Games will be played and prizes will be handed out all game long.

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Beef Council, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly18-2025

Saturday, July 19 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Boise State Backfield Appearance (Moneytree); The Boise State Backfield, RB Sire Gaines and RB Breezy Dubar, will make their appearance at Memorial Stadium. They will throw out a first pitch then join fans on the concourse for a meet-and-greet with pictures and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Nick Mattera and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Pre-Game Home Run Derby; Watch the top two sluggers from each team go head-to-head in a pre-game Home Run Derby! Each hitter will have two minutes to launch as many home runs as possible in a fast-paced showdown.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly19-2025

Sunday, July 20 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, and a complimentary hot dog.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Fly High Boise); Stick around after the game as kids of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases!

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly20-2025







