Raptors Take Game One Thriller in Knockout Round

July 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







If the first game of this six-game homestand is any indication, fans are in for a wild week at Lindquist Field.

In a back-and-forth slugfest that ended in a 9-9 tie through 9 innings, the Raptors came out on top in the Knockout Round, thanks to Chris Sargent outslugging Missoula's big bat, Adam Fogel, 4-3.

It was a fitting end to a chaotic night. The Raptors led 8-5 heading into the seventh, but Missoula clawed back with two run frames to tie things up. In one of the most team-defining moments of the season, Carmine Lane ripped a game-tying RBI double with the Raptors down to their last strike.

Sargent had already put in work earlier, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a double before delivering the final blow with his fourth homer in the Knockout Round. Kyler Stancato, Damian Stone, and Carmine Lane all drove in multiple runs, with Lane finishing with two doubles and the game's last clutch hit in regulation.

The Raptors face the PaddleHeads five more times in this series before heading back on the road, opening up their next series Tuesday, July 15, with a six-game set against the Idaho Falls Chukars.







